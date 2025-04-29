Axar Patel Fails To Review Suspected Edge Off Rinku Singh, Replays Show Spike As Delhi Capitals Denied Big Wicket in IPL 2025 Match vs KKR

Delhi Capitals failed to review a golden opportunity to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh.

Delhi Capitals (DC) missed a golden opportunity to dismiss Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Rinku Singh during their IPL 2025 match in Delhi on Tuesday.

DC miss golden chance to dismiss Rinku Singh

In the fourth ball of the 14th over, Axar Patel launched a full length ball wide down the leg to Rinku Singh.

However, the wide was not called for and replays in fact showed a spike on UltraEdge when the ball was closer to the bat. Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel had appealed for the caught behind but the wicketkeeper Abishek Porel did not feel that it was out. Delhi Capitals eventually decided against going for the review.

It was Vipraj Nigam who eventually dismissed Rinku Singh for 36 runs in the 18th over. Rinku Singh was caught by Mitchell Starc at long-on. Rinku Singh played an entertaining knock, wherein he slammed three fours and a six.

ALSO READ:

Rinku Singh has had a mediocre IPL 2025 campaign so far, scoring 167 runs from 10 matches at a strike-rate of 147.79. Axar Patel, meanwhile, has scored 189 runs and taken five wickets from 10 matches this season.

KKR post 204/9 vs DC

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had won the toss and opted to field first. Kolkata Knight Riders finished their innings with a total of 204/9 from 20 overs. Angkrish Raghuvanshi was the top-scorer with 44 runs from 32 balls, whereas Mitchell Starc (3/43) was the pick of the Delhi Capitals bowlers.

Kolkata Knight Riders are in desperate need for victories as they have endured a forgettable campaign so far. The defending champions find themselves in seventh place with seven points from nine matches. Delhi Capitals are in fourth place, having collected 12 points from nine matches. They look well on course for qualifying for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.