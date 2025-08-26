News
Several IPL stars are struggling with fitness ahead of IPL 2026 auction, including Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder, Mitchell Santner.
Back Injury Puts LSG Pacer's IPL 2026 Auction Chances at Risk; Mumbai Indians All-Rounder Out for a Month After Abdominal Surgery

Last updated: August 26, 2025
Several IPL stars are struggling with fitness ahead of IPL 2026 auction, including Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder, Mitchell Santner.

New Zealand are dealing with several injury concerns ahead of the home summer, with four main players struggling with fitness, including Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder, Mitchell Santner. The issues arise at a time when the Kiwis are set to host some of the best teams in various formats.

To start with, William O’Rourke, the exciting fast bowler, will be out of action for at least three months after scans confirmed a stress fracture in his lower back and will now undergo a strength and conditioning programme. He sustained this injury while playing against Zimbabwe on the third day of the first Test earlier this month and won’t be available for the white-ball series against Australia, England, and West Indies.

Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips set to miss Australia T20Is

Among other issues for New Zealand are injuries to Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips, who have lately been vital to the team’s success. Allen endured a stress fracture in his right foot during the Major League Cricket (MLC) earlier this year and underwent surgery, which will require at least three months to recover.

Meanwhile, Glenn Phillips will continue on the sidelines due to a groin injury, which also kept him out of the Zimbabwe series. He will not participate in the Australia series and will be reassessed after a month.

While Allen has established himself in the T20I format, Phillips is their all-format player who contributes with both bat and ball. The injuries to both players will severely hamper New Zealand’s chances against big opponents.

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Mitchell Santner in doubt for Australia series

The biggest concern for the Blackcaps is the injury to their skipper, Mitchell Santner, who returned home with groin pain he developed while playing in The Hundred. He represented Northern Superchargers in the competition but had to withdraw his name and cut his stint short due to an unwanted injury.

Santner will require abdominal surgery, whose recovery period is around one month. That means he is uncertain to play against Australia, even though Rob Walter, New Zealand’s head coach, confirmed that they will give him every chance to make the cut.

Hence, the management will include him in their squad for the Australia T20Is but will assess him again on the eve of the series before taking a final call. If Santner doesn’t recover in time, New Zealand will be without four of their premium players for the start of the home summer.

