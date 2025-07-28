Bangladesh Signs Former PBKS Power-Hitting Coach Ahead of Asia Cup 2025

He had plied his trade with PBKS back during the IPL 2022 season.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) have decided to amp up their strength ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2025 by onboarding former Punjab Kings (PBKS) power-hitting coach Julian Wood. Notably, the 56-year-old former English domestic cricketer had plied his trade with PBKS back during the IPL 2022 season.

He has previously also conducted high-intensity workshops with players to prepare them for global T20 leagues like the IPL, BBL, CPL, and more. His client list features elite names such as Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Prithvi Shaw, Liam Livingstone, Shahrukh Khan, and Sam Billings amongst others.

Furthermore, Wood has previous experience of working with Bangladesh players too, during his association with the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Wood will come in to help the Bangladesh players improve their range of shots for the continental tournament – which will be held in T20I format as a buildup for next year’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Asia Cup 2025 is slated to kickstart from September 9 in the UAE.

Julian Wood will join Bangladesh for a three-week stint

It is also understood that Wood, who is credited for revolutionising the England white-ball side by introducing power-hitting methods, will join the Bangladesh squad for a span of three weeks.

The Bangladesh team is expected to begin preparations for the Asia Cup camp from August 6 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and Julian will team up with the side before its start and guide the players.

Confirming the developments, Wood was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz, “Yeah, I’m talking to Simmo (Phil Simmons -Bangladesh head coach). Basically, I’m there for three weeks in August. That’s what I’ve heard, but it’s not confirmed yet. But it’s more than likely. You obviously spoke to BCB,” said Wood.

“In August, yeah (will be reaching Dhaka) prior to the Asia Cup. Don’t know (after Asia Cup) as it depends on them (BCB) I suppose. I think the key for me is there’s a lot of talent there. They’ve always had talent. When it comes to white ball cricket, striking the ball is obviously a major part of the game now,” he added.

