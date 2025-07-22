Bangladesh Star Can Be Underrated IPL 2026 Prospect After Whirlwind Fifty To Seal T20I Series Against Pakistan

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali can be an underrated prospect for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction later this year after his heroics helped the Bangla Tigers seal the BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I earlier today (July 22).

All matches (54) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 County Championship Division Two, 2025 ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL 144/3 HKG 140/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 133/7 SAM 132/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG – SAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA 139/6 ML 134/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN 211/4 RWA 99/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Northern Ireland County Championship Division Two, 2025 GLO – LAN 208/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W 38/0 STO-W 37/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W 89/5 DIF-W 95/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W 41/10 ALZ-W 42/2 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W 43/0 STO-W 42/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – JIHCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 35/5 NVR 62/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 147/8 CCC 128/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 EWW-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – SLO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – CW-W – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W 63/2 IND-W 318/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – Manchester India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 RLC – KRMPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – CHK – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN 133/10 PAK 125/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY 83/7 NBA 113/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA 147/6 NIG 109/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – KNY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGAA – NBA – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW 186/7 MMS 216/5 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – VMK 60/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 192/5 SGT 180/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS 162/10 MAK 168/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC 154/10 WIC 164/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – SAC 19/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom World Championship of Legends, 2025 AAC – WIC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 NZ 135/3 SA 134/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W 112/1 ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures Standings

The 27-year-old showed strong nerves before flaunting his ability to launch the big sixes to revive the Bangladesh innings after they were reduced to 28/4. Jaker Ali slammed a whirlwind knock of 55(48), which comprised one boundary but five maximums to help his side to 133 (20 overs).

Ali’s knock proved to be decisive in the end as Bangladesh won the game by eight runs and sealed the three-match T20I series 2-0 with a game to spare.

ALSO READ:

Which teams can target Jaker Ali in IPL 2026 auction?

Given Jaker’s skillset, he can be a sought-after commodity in IPL 2026 if he continues to impress till the buildup to the auction. He can take over wicketkeeping responsibilities or can be used lower down the order between the No.5 to No.7 slot as a specialist batter, given his ability to cleanly hit the big shots. Furthermore, the right-hander has looked in decent form in the shortest format this year, scoring 196 runs in 10 games at an average close to 30s (28.00), including the fifty today which will only strengthen his case.

Three-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) can be one team which can target Jaker Ali. Apart from the Bengali connect, buying Ali can be a real utility deal for them. With KKR expected to let go off both their wicketkeepers in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Quinton de Kock, Ali can either don the gloves or can be used as a finisher.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is another team who might look to opt for the Bangladesh star. With MS Dhoni’s future uncertain and Conway expected to leave, they would ideally look to have someone on the roster as backup apart from the young Urvil Patel.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) too suffered from lower-order woes and can join the race for Jaker Ali if his name comes up in the auction, or just buy him as Rishabh Pant’s backup.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.