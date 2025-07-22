Bangladesh Star Can Be Underrated IPL 2026 Prospect After Whirlwind Fifty To Seal T20I Series Against Pakistan

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali can be an underrated prospect for the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction later this year after his heroics helped the Bangla Tigers seal the BAN vs PAK 2nd T20I earlier today (July 22).
The 27-year-old showed strong nerves before flaunting his ability to launch the big sixes to revive the Bangladesh innings after they were reduced to 28/4. Jaker Ali slammed a whirlwind knock of 55(48), which comprised one boundary but five maximums to help his side to 133 (20 overs).
Ali’s knock proved to be decisive in the end as Bangladesh won the game by eight runs and sealed the three-match T20I series 2-0 with a game to spare.
ALSO READ:
Given Jaker’s skillset, he can be a sought-after commodity in IPL 2026 if he continues to impress till the buildup to the auction. He can take over wicketkeeping responsibilities or can be used lower down the order between the No.5 to No.7 slot as a specialist batter, given his ability to cleanly hit the big shots. Furthermore, the right-hander has looked in decent form in the shortest format this year, scoring 196 runs in 10 games at an average close to 30s (28.00), including the fifty today which will only strengthen his case.
Three-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) can be one team which can target Jaker Ali. Apart from the Bengali connect, buying Ali can be a real utility deal for them. With KKR expected to let go off both their wicketkeepers in Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Quinton de Kock, Ali can either don the gloves or can be used as a finisher.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is another team who might look to opt for the Bangladesh star. With MS Dhoni’s future uncertain and Conway expected to leave, they would ideally look to have someone on the roster as backup apart from the young Urvil Patel.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) too suffered from lower-order woes and can join the race for Jaker Ali if his name comes up in the auction, or just buy him as Rishabh Pant’s backup.
