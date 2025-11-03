Benched Domestic Talent Set To Miss CSK Released Players 2026 After Impressive Turnaround

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Karnataka all-rounder Shreyas Gopal is one name who might make the cut in the CSK Retention List ahead of the deadline on November 15 for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) auction in December. Despite not featuring in any game last season, the 32-year-old spin all-rounder, who was acquired by CSK at the mega-auction last time around for his base price of INR 30 lakhs, will escape being released.

The reason he did not get to play in IPL 2025 is because CSK had in their ranks, the veteran all-rounder duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who naturally got the preference. Thus, Gopal was mostly acquired in a backup role.

Now, with Ashwin’s retirement there is a void, but there are strong rumours of CSK trying to rope in Washington Sundar from Gujarat Titans (GT) to fill the gap which will again limit Shreyas’ opportunities if retained.

Thus, it’s only obvious to assume that a player who has little to no utility should be in CSK Released Players 2026, but there could be a layered upside in retaining him. Let’s delve deep.

Shreyas Gopal has been in terrific form

Shreyas has looked in good form this year, which will back his case going into the retention deadline. During the Maharaja Trophy T20 2025 earlier this year, he finished the season as the third-highest wicket-taker with 17 wickets from 12 games.

Not only that, playing for Karnataka in the Ranji Trophy 2025, he started the season with a bang taking an 8-wicket haul and an 11-wicket match-haul alongside scoring a fifty with the bat. In the second match against Goa, he continued his sublime form with his second fifty of the season.

Retaining Shreyas also makes a lot of sense commercially

While Washington Sundar is the best candidate for CSK to replace Ashwin, trade talks are still in nascent stages and there hasn’t been much development. Furthermore, Washington has always performed for GT when needed and they might not want to let go of an investment.

CSK too can opt to do the same with Shreyas Gopal, who has looked in tremendous form as hinted by Ashwin himself in a podcast video.

Furthermore, he costs only 30 lakhs, which doesn’t put a dent on CSK’s budget which can be used for a different player in a different role. CSK has already invested in the player last season and it would be a sensible decision not to release him when he is performing.

While Gopal is not a long-term solution, CSK can opt to try him for the next season and then pursue Washington later in the future, given that it will be an easier deal to crack since he is a local lad and has the fan base and the support.

