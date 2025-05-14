News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
indian-premier-league-ipl

Big Boost for PBKS! Proteas Star To Join for Remainder of IPL 2025 Despite WTC Final 2025 Commitments

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: May 14, 2025 - 1 min read

He has been named in the 15-member South Africa squad set to lock horns with Australia

In a big boost for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the restart of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen is set to join the franchise for the remainder of the season.

Notably, Jansen has been named in the 15-member South Africa squad set to lock horns with Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC Final 2025), starting from June 11.

The IPL Final, on the other hand, is scheduled for June 3 and Jansen might leave early if PBKS don’t make it to the summit clash.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL 2025
Marco Jansen
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

Jofra Archer Rajasthan Royals RR IPL 2025 resumption

3 England Players Who Will Not Return To India For IPL 2025 Ft. Rajasthan Royals Star

IPL 2025 will resume on May 17 with a game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru.
8:36 pm
Vishnu PN
England dropped Liam Livingstone after his poor run in international cricket and for RCB in IPL 2025.

Stand-In Captain To Being Dropped: RCB Star Struggles For International and Franchise Impact As IPL 2025 Offers Redemption

He scored 87 runs across seven innings in IPL 2025.
5:39 pm
Sandip Pawar
We look at three areas where RCB are slightly weak in IPL 2025.

New Replacement Rule Implemented For Remainder Of IPL 2025 Season With ONE BIG Condition

The suspension of IPL 2025 has led to the change in rules
5:40 pm
Samarnath Soory
Rajat Patidar Reveals How Virat Kohli Motivated Him Before Handing the RCB Captaincy in IPL 2025

‘I Was Completely Blank’: Rajat Patidar Reveals How Virat Kohli Motivated Him Before Handing the RCB Captaincy in IPL 2025

After a three-year stint of Faf du Plessis, RCB named Rajat Patidar as their captain ahead of IPL 2025.
5:22 pm
Sreejita Sen
Delhi Capitals Bring Back Overseas Pacer As Replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk for Remainder of IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Bring Former CSK Star as replacement for Jake Fraser-McGurk for remainder of IPL 2025

7:02 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Kolkata Knight Riders KKR overseas players availability IPL 2025 resumption

Massive Boost for KKR With Multiple Overseas Players Confirming Availability for IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be looking to keep their slim IPL 2025 playoff hopes alive when the tournament resumes on Saturday.
4:15 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.