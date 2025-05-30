Big Concern For India As Key Test Pace Bowler Injures Himself During GT vs MI IPL 2025 Eliminator

The GT pacer, however, managed to finish his spell with figures of 1/37 from four overs.

Gujarat Titans (GT) pacer Mohammed Siraj suffered an injury scare during the IPL 2025 Eliminator against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Mullanpur on Friday.

Siraj’s injury a setback for India

Mohammed Siraj’s injury comes as a significant setback for India ahead of their tour of England for a five-match Test series. Siraj, who dismissed Tilak Varma in the second ball of the 18th over, seemed to have pulled his hamstring later on in the same over.

The physio then had a look and did some stretching for Siraj’s left leg before assessing his hamstring. Siraj, though, was back up and running just a few moments later and completed his over.

The Hyderabad pacer finished with figures of 1/37 from four overs. He was subbed off before Gujarat Titans’ run chase in favour of West Indian big-hitter Sherfane Rutherford.

The 31-year-old is part of a six-man Indian pace attack for the upcoming tour of England that starts with the first Test in Leeds from June 20. Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep and Shardul Thakur are the other pacers in the squad.

Mohammed Siraj’s IPL 2025 campaign

Mohammed Siraj has taken 15 wickets from 14 matches for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025 at an economy rate of 9.25. His best bowling figures of 4/17 came against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in early April.

On Friday, Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat first. Their batters led by openers Rohit Sharma (81) and Jonny Bairstow (47) powered the five-time champions to a big total of 228/5.

At the time of updating this report, Gujarat Titans were 42/1 in the fifth over with Sai Sudharsan and Kusal Mendis in the middle. Trent Boult dismissed skipper Shubman Gill (1) in the first over.

The winner of this match will take on Punjab Kings in Qualifier 2 on Sunday. Whoever wins Qualifier 2 will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final on Tuesday (June 3). The Rajat Patidar-led side defeated Punjab Kings by eight wickets in Thursday’s Qualifier 1.

