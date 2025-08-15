KKR Names Two Players To Trade for Sanju Samson From Rajasthan Royals Ahead of IPL 2026

The Sanju Samson trade saga has witnessed another massive development with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) now ready to offer one of their two rising stars in exchange. According to a report in Bengali daily Anadabazar Patrika, the three-time IPL winners are willing to part ways with either Angkrish Raghuvanshi or Ramandeep Singh to bring in the Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain.
–
–
–
–
Match Abandoned due to rain
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
180/5
118/8
Norway beat Hungary by 62 runs
195/3
93/10
Norway beat Sweden by 102 runs
–
31/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
134/6
135/4
Sir Oliver Split beat Zagreb Sokol by 6 wickets
86/9
92/1
Zagreb Assassins beat Rijeka Markhors by 9 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
79/2
–
107/3
105/3
–
117/1
–
–
94/2
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Toss delayed due to wet outfield
–
–
–
–
–
–
82/10
151/5
Majees Titans beat Royal Oman Stallions by 69 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
161/5
162/3
Hobart Hurricanes Academy beat Australian Capital Territory by 7 wickets
185/6
189/5
Melbourne Renegades Academy beat Melbourne Stars Academy by 4 runs
143/8
141/7
Chicago Kingsmen beat Perth Scorchers Academy by 2 wickets
177/8
102/5
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Notably, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were the favourites to get Samson but their attempt at an all-cash deal without offering any players has left the negotiations at a standstill. However, KKR has sensed an opportune moment and are looking to capitalise on it.
ALSO READ:
(More to follow)