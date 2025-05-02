News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
'BIGGEST Impact on Me' - Not AB de Villiers or Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli Names Another South African Who Influenced His Early Career
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 2, 2025

‘BIGGEST Impact on Me’ – Not AB De Villiers or Faf Du Plessis, Virat Kohli Names Another South African Who Influenced His Early Career

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He gave that advice without Kohli even asking for it.

'BIGGEST Impact on Me' - Not AB de Villiers or Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli Names Another South African Who Influenced His Early Career

Virat Kohli said in a podcast that Mark Boucher had the biggest impact on him during the early stage of his career. The two played together at Royal Challengers Bengaluru for three seasons in the IPL.

Kohli Shares How Boucher’s Guidance Shaped His Mindset

Speaking on a podcast with Mayanti Langer on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru YouTube channel, Virat Kohli said that during the early days of his career, Mark Boucher had the biggest influence on him among all the players he played with. Kohli said that Boucher was able to notice what parts of his game needed work to get better and grow as a player. He gave that advice without Kohli even asking for it.

What stayed with Kohli the most was when Boucher told him that if he came to India as a commentator in three or four years and didn’t see Kohli playing for the national team, it would mean Kohli had let himself down. Kohli said that this talk had a big effect on him and pushed him to work harder.

“Actually, out of all the players that I played with initially, Mark Boucher had the biggest impact on me. He figured out what my weaknesses could be — if I wanted to go to the next level, this is what I need to do — without me asking him anything. He told me that when I come to commentate in India 3 or 4 years from now, if I don’t see you playing for India, you would be doing a disservice to yourself. So he really, like, he stunned me, you know, with the conversations that he had with me,” Virat Kohli said.

Watch the trailer here

Mark Boucher Helped Kohli Tackle Short Balls Early On

During an Instagram live chat with AB de Villiers in 2020, Virat Kohli also praised Mark Boucher. He shared that Boucher used to take him into the RCB nets with a tennis ball and a racket to help him practice bouncers and short balls. At that time, Boucher told him that if he wanted to play international cricket, he had to learn to play the short ball, or else he should forget about it. Kohli said that Boucher had the vision even back then, which he felt was very special.

“He (Mark Boucher) used to take me into the RCB nets with a tennis ball and a racket and make me practice bouncers and short balls. At that stage, he told me, if you want to play international cricket, you have to play the short ball, otherwise forget about it. So he had the vision then — that was quite special,” Virat said during insta live with Ab de Villiers.

Now, Virat Kohli is one of the best players across all formats and is a true legend of the game.

In the ongoing IPL 2025, which is his 18th season, Virat Kohli has already scored 443 runs in 10 innings and is once again in the race for the Orange Cap. This shows that he still has the hunger to perform at the highest level.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

IPL
Mark Boucher
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Related posts

The start was positive from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who whacked two maximums off Trent Boult in the RR vs MI clash in IPL 2025.

How Trent Boult Outsmarted Yashasvi Jaiswal With an Uncanny Variation During RR vs MI Clash in IPL 2025

While the target was big, MI needed to dismiss Yashasvi Jaiswal as early as possible.
12:55 pm
Darpan Jain
GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 51 Playing XI IPL 2025

GT vs SRH Dream11 Prediction Today Match 51 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, and Pitch Report

Fantasy tips for the IPL 2025 Match 51 between Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers Hyderabad.
12:18 pm
Sandip Pawar
Mumbai Indians (MI) had many crucial moments during this run, but one moment that changed fortunes came against DC.

The One Ball That Turned Around IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians

MI had many crucial moments during this run, but one moment that changed fortunes came against DC.
10:00 am
Darpan Jain
EXPLAINED Why Was Hardik Pandya Wearing a Tape Over His Left Eye During Mumbai Indians Match vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

EXPLAINED: Why Was Hardik Pandya Wearing a Tape Over His Left Eye During Mumbai Indians Match vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025

He got hurt during a practice session before the match when a ball hit him just above the eye.
9:13 am
Sagar Paul
6 Big Players CSK Will Release After Being Knocked Out of IPL 2025 Playoffs Race

6 Big Players CSK Will Release To Gain 25 Crores After Being Knocked Out of IPL 2025 Playoffs Race

They have used around 20 players, more than any other team, which shows they have not found a settled playing eleven.
8:31 am
Sagar Paul
Suryakumar Yadav Scripts Unique Milestone in RR vs MI IPL 2025 Clash; Becomes First Player in IPL History To Achieve the Feat

Suryakumar Yadav Scripts New IPL Record in RR vs MI IPL 2025 Clash

SKY has looked in sublime form this season.
12:00 am
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.