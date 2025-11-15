Which Team Has The Biggest Purse After IPL 2026 Retentions?

The IPL 2026 retentions and the remaining purses for all the Indian Premier League franchises have been announced. Some teams like the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) have opted to retain most of their previous season’s squad.

But on the other hand, one of the most successful franchises, including the Chennai Super Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), have released the majority of their IPL 2025 players, aiming for a strategic overhaul in the IPL 2026 auction.

Let’s take a look at which teams have the biggest purses after the IPL 2026 retentions.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

The team, which had claimed their third IPL title a season back, has now offloaded most of their squad before the upcoming IPL 2026. Notably, an underwhelming outing due to their key figures’ poor run of form as well as a strategic blunder to release their IPL 2024 winning captain Shreyas Iyer, have forced the franchise to build up their core from scratch.

However, after releasing 13 players from their star-studded side, which included some big and unexpected names like the vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer and veteran all-rounder Andre Russell, KKR will enter the IPL 2026 auction with a mammoth purse of INR 64.3 crore.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have also freed up the maximum of their purse after the IPL 2026 retentions. The franchise, which has dominated the league over the years with five titles and 12 playoff appearances overall, also endured an abysmal season in the IPL 2025.

Following their maiden bottom-place finish in the season, they have released a total of 10 players, including some shocking calls like Rachin Ravindra and Matheesha Pathirana. CSK will head to the bidding hall with INR 43.4 crore, which is the second-highest purse of the IPL 2026 auction after the Knights.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had faced similar fortunes like the Men in Purple in the previous edition. Entering the season as the runners-up, their swashbuckling batting approach did not provide similar returns in the IPL 2025. As a result, the team, renowned for putting up 250-plus totals, finished the season in sixth place with more defeats than wins.

Following the IPL 2026 retentions, the Orange Army would look to rebuild their squad in the upcoming mini auction. SRH have already traded their INR 10 crore recruit Mohammed Shami to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after a dismal comeback season. The IPL 2016 winners will have to make some major decisions on the auction table to strategically utilise their huge purse of INR 25.5 crore.

List of all teams with remaining purse amount after IPL 2026 Retentions

Team Remaining Purse Amount (INR) Chennai Super Kings 43.4 crore Delhi Capitals 21.8 crore Gujarat Titans 12.9 crore Kolkata Knight Riders 64.3 crore Lucknow Super Giants 22.95 crore Mumbai Indians 2.75 crore Punjab Kings 11.5 crore Rajasthan Royals 16.05 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru 16.4 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad 25.5 crore

