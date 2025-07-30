Blazing International Form Could Spur Big Bids For Former LSG Star At IPL 2026 Auction

Across three continents and six countries, his performances over the last 10 months have been consistent

Matt Henry had gone unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction, but that seems like a massive missed opportunity for franchises looking at the New Zealand pacer’s blazing form across all formats.

His run began with the Test series against Australia at home where the speedster snared 17 wickets from just four innings which included a 7-67 at Christchurch. However, it was his scorching spell of 5-15 in Bengaluru against India and a series haul of 10 wickets from two Tests at an average of 15 that gave him the momentum going into the next few months.

All matches (28) ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Result – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM 137/6 SPE 147/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 TWI – SPE 30/2 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – WEY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 ESM – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 WEY – TWI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – SPE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 SPE – WEY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – United Kingdom ECS England, Wimbledon, 2025 BAN – WEY – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 BCC 156/5 91YC 155/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NAJC 112/10 GUG 114/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 NVR – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Spring T20 Cup, 2nd Edition, 2025 GUG – 91YC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – London India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – KGC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 TCC – JJ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – FEK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Bulawayo New Zealand tour of Zimbabwe, Test, 2025 ZIM 144/8 NZ – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Pakistan tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – PAK – Fixtures Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 180/5 ASS 182/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT 33/1 BDS 206/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – MAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Trinidad and Tobago USA Women U19 tour of West Indies, 2025 WIU19-W – USAU19-W – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Birmingham Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 BRB-W 239/10 SUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – IAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 SAC – AAC – Fixtures Standings

Matt Henry’s stunning form could see a bidding war at IPL 2026 auction

He continued it into the home series against England at the end of the year claiming 15 wickets from six innings at an average of 23. Then came the white-ball series against Sri Lanka where he was unplayable with both the new and old ball and finished the series with 14 wickets from six matches, helping New Zealand win the ODIs and T20Is with ease.

He continued in the same vein in the Champions Trophy co-hosted by Pakistan and Dubai, snaring 10 wickets from four games and finishing as the top wicket-taker of the tournament. It was unfortunate for New Zealand that they missed their prized pacer in the title clash to a shoulder injury.

ALSO READ:

While that was his pre-IPL form, Henry’s performances only got better and better since returning from the injury. In the T20 Blast 2025, Henry is averaging a superb 17.56 and has an economy of 7 as he picked up 16 wickets from 10 matches for Somerset.

In the County Championship 2025, he has 14 wickets from four matches at an average of 31, which included two matches with dreaded Kookaburra ball in English conditions.

Matt Henry claims 6-39 in ZIM vs NZ 1st Test

Henry is still looking unbeatable after nearly a year, spanning three continents and six countries.Recently, he defended a paltry seven runs from his final over in the Tri-Nation T20I series final against South Africa and finished as the top wicket-taker in the series with 10 wickets from four matches at an economy of 8.

In the first Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo, Henry claimed 6-39 to skittle out the home team for 149 in the first innings. His spell included scalps of the top three batters, the crucial wicket of Sikander Raza in the middle-order and two more tail-ender wickets.

This should surely get the IPL scouts from all franchises excited ahead of the IPL 2026 auction which is likely to see bidding battles for a select few players with Henry at the top of the pile.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.