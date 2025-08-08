Brother Of Mumbai Indians Star Gets Gig At Rajasthan Royals Franchise For CPL 2025

He has played one ODI match for South Africa.
Just a week ahead of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Rajasthan Royals’ sister franchise, Barbados Royals, have bolstered their squad with two new inclusions. The Royals have roped in South African all-rounder Eathan Bosch and Australia’s Daniel Sams for the upcoming CPL 2025 season. Eathan is the brother of Mumbai Indians all-rounder Corbin Bosch, while Sams is a former MI player. The announcement came from Barbados Royals via social media posts on Friday, August 8.
Eathan Bosch is the son of the late Tertius Bosch, who himself was a fast bowler in the early 1990s. His brother Corbin has already taken major strides in both international cricket and franchise leagues.
Eathan came into the limelight for the first time in the 2022 SA20 League, where he enjoyed success with the ball. The right-arm pacer took 15 wickets in 12 matches for Pretoria Capitals at an impressive economy of 8.02. This performance earned him the SA20 Rising Star award.
The 24-year-old continued to work on his all-around skills. He was rewarded with an ODI debut by South Africa during the tri-series between the hosts, Pakistan, and also featuring eventual winners New Zealand. He picked a wicket in his seven-over spell and scored an unbeaten seven runs on his debut.
The inclusion of the South African all-rounder is a tactical one. He bowls at an average speed of 138 and strikes the ball long. With Azmatullah Omarzai potentially leaving for national duty, Bosch can be his perfect replacement. He offers nearly similar skills, with lower-order batting and pace bowling. In short, his inclusion will provide the balance in the squad.
Bosch also boasts decent domestic experience across all formats, having scored 1200 runs in 42 first-class matches with one hundred and eight fifties. He also has 702 runs to his name in 49 List A games and 556 runs in 67 T20 matches. On the bowling front, the right-arm pacer has taken 103 wickets in 42 first-class matches, which includes three five-fors. He also picked up 52 and 64 wickets in List A and T20s, respectively.
Barbados Royal will commence their CPL 2025 campaign on Sunday, August 17. The franchise will lock horns with Antigua & Barbuda Falcons at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium. The Barbados-based franchise has won the CPL title twice, once as the Tridents and once as the Royals.
