Brother of Rajasthan Royals Sensation Makes It To U19 Squad Of International Side

Vihan Pretorius, younger brother of Rajasthan Royals (RR) sensation Lhuan-dre Pretorius, has earned his maiden call-up to the South Africa U19 side. The 17-year-old younger sibling will look to make the most of this opportunity as the Proteas U19 team with play a three‑match Youth ODI series against Bangladesh at home, followed by a Tri‑Series in Harare comprising Zimbabwe.
The series against the Bangladesh Colts kickstarts from July 17 before both teams travel to Zimbabwe for the tri-series from July 25. The tour will be a part of the buildup for the 2026 U19 World Cup in Namibia and Zimbabwe next year.
Speaking about Vihan’s credentials, he is a talented seaming all-rounder, who currently plays for Northern Champions Cubs and have represented Titans at U16 level. In two U19 invitational games last year, he impressed with 122 runs at an average of 61 and also took a wicket.
An extremely talented brother duo, Lhuan, on the other hand, recently made his Test debut for the senior South African side during the first of the ongoing two-Test series against Zimbabwe and registered a ton, slamming a deft knock of 153.
Earlier, he was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2025 season as an injury replacement for Nitish Rana at a price of INR 30 lakhs. Notably, he has been associated with the Royals before as well, during the SA20 2025 season earlier this year. Lhuan played for the Paarl Royals and was clinical in their top-two finish and qualification for the playoffs, scoring 397 runs in 12 games and finishing as the top-scorer of the tournament.
Muhammad Bulbulia (c), Jason Rowles (captain), JJ Basson, Corne Botha, Daniel Bosman, Paul James, Enathi Khitshini, Adnaan Lagadien, Bandile Mbatha, Armaan Manack, Bayanda Majola, Kamogelo Phiri, Vihan Pretorius, Ntando Soni and Jorich van Schalkwyk.
Youth ODI Series fixtures
14 July (09:30): CSA U19 Invitation XI vs Bangladesh U19
17 July (09:30): 1st YODI
19 July (09:30): 2nd YODI
22 July (09:30): 3rd YODI
Youth ODI Tri-Series Fixtures
25 July: Zimbabwe U19 vs SA U19
26 July: SA U19 vs Bangladesh U19
28 July: Zimbabwe U19 vs Bangladesh U19
29 July: Zimbabwe U19 vs SA U19
31 July: Bangladesh U19 vs SA U19
1 August: Zimbabwe U19 vs Bangladesh U19
4 August: Zimbabwe U19 vs SA U19
6 August: SA U19 vs Bangladesh U19
8 August: Zimbabwe U19 vs Bangladesh U19
