News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Brother of Rajasthan Royals Sensation Makes It To U19 Squad Of International Side
indian-premier-league-ipl

Brother of Rajasthan Royals Sensation Makes It To U19 Squad Of International Side

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 8, 2025
3 min read
Brother of Rajasthan Royals Sensation Makes It To U19 Squad Of International Side

Vihan Pretorius, younger brother of Rajasthan Royals (RR) sensation Lhuan-dre Pretorius, has earned his maiden call-up to the South Africa U19 side. The 17-year-old younger sibling will look to make the most of this opportunity as the Proteas U19 team with play a three‑match Youth ODI series against Bangladesh at home, followed by a Tri‑Series in Harare comprising Zimbabwe.

Upcoming – t20 – Klang
Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Women MAL-W

Assam Women ASM-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
South Korea SK

116/10

Indonesia INA

168/10

Indonesia beat South Korea by 52 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Philippines PHL

South Korea SK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan
Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
South Korea SK

Indonesia INA

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – Pallekele
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
Sri Lanka SL

69/2

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
Bulgaria Women BUL-W

132/4

Greece Women GRC-W

176/2

Greece Women beat Bulgaria Women by 44 runs

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 03:45 PM IST
Greece Women GRC-W

Serbia Women SBA-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Turkey Women TKW-W

Bulgaria Women BUL-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:45 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Sofia
ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 03:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Gent Wolves GENW

188/2

Hasselt Titans HAST

123/7

Gent Wolves beat Hasselt Titans by 65 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
Hasselt Titans HAST

85/2

Ostend Tigers OSTG

119/6

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Antwerp Giants ATPG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Gent Wolves GENW

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Brussels Bashers BRBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 12:15 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Gent Wolves GENW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 02:15 PM IST
Liege Stallions LEST

Gent Wolves GENW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 04:15 PM IST
Hasselt Titans HAST

Liege Stallions LEST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:15 PM IST
Leuven Lions LEUL

Hasselt Titans HAST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Brussels Bashers BRBA

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Belgium
European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Antwerp Giants ATPG

Ostend Tigers OSTG

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Gauhati Town Club GTC

125/7

91 Yards Club 91YC

131/6

91 Yards Club beat Gauhati Town Club by 6 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
Bud Cricket Club BCC

132/6

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Bud Cricket Club BCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
City Cricket Club CCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
Guernsey GUE

Jersey JER

13/1

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
09 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Italy ITA

Scotland SCOT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025
09 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Netherlands NED

Guernsey GUE

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Manchester
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
Leinster Lightning LLG

Munster Reds MUR

48/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Leinster Lightning LLG

North West Warriors NWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
ACE KRM Panthers KRMPS

Super Lanka SUL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

MEC Study Group MECS

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Malaysia Blues MB

296/4

Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

115/9

Malaysia Blues beat Thunderstorm Outlanders by 181 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

164/7

Malaysia Reds MR

109/4

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Thunderstorm Outlanders THUO

Malaysia Blues MB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Washington Freedom WAF

Texas Super Kings TSKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
10 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

93/6

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Yanam Royals YAR

Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Tanzania TAN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Malawi
Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Germany GER

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Piton Strikers PTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Amazonian Warriors AMW

Iyanola Heritage IYH

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Somerset SOM

Essex ESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Middlesex MID

Hampshire HAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Gloucestershire GLO

Surrey SURR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears BB

Lancashire LAN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Vitality T20 Blast, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 11:30 PM IST
Sussex SUSS

Kent KENT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
08 Jul 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Somerset Women SOM-W

Essex Women ESS-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Hampshire Women HAM-W

Lancashire Women LAN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025
09 Jul 2025, 07:30 PM IST
Birmingham Bears Women BRB-W

Surrey Women SUR-W

Fixtures Standings

The series against the Bangladesh Colts kickstarts from July 17 before both teams travel to Zimbabwe for the tri-series from July 25. The tour will be a part of the buildup for the 2026 U19 World Cup in Namibia and Zimbabwe next year.

Speaking about Vihan’s credentials, he is a talented seaming all-rounder, who currently plays for Northern Champions Cubs and have represented Titans at U16 level. In two U19 invitational games last year, he impressed with 122 runs at an average of 61 and also took a wicket.

Rajasthan Royals talent impresses for senior Proteas team

An extremely talented brother duo, Lhuan, on the other hand, recently made his Test debut for the senior South African side during the first of the ongoing two-Test series against Zimbabwe and registered a ton, slamming a deft knock of 153.

Earlier, he was roped in by the Rajasthan Royals during the IPL 2025 season as an injury replacement for Nitish Rana at a price of INR 30 lakhs. Notably, he has been associated with the Royals before as well, during the SA20 2025 season earlier this year. Lhuan played for the Paarl Royals and was clinical in their top-two finish and qualification for the playoffs, scoring 397 runs in 12 games and finishing as the top-scorer of the tournament.

ALSO READ:

SA U19 Squad for Bangladesh Youth ODIs and Zimbabwe Tri-series

Muhammad Bulbulia (c), Jason Rowles (captain), JJ Basson, Corne Botha, Daniel Bosman, Paul James, Enathi Khitshini, Adnaan Lagadien, Bandile Mbatha, Armaan Manack, Bayanda Majola, Kamogelo Phiri, Vihan Pretorius, Ntando Soni and Jorich van Schalkwyk.

Youth ODI Series fixtures
14 July (09:30): CSA U19 Invitation XI vs Bangladesh U19
17 July (09:30): 1st YODI
19 July (09:30): 2nd YODI
22 July (09:30): 3rd YODI

Youth ODI Tri-Series Fixtures
25 July: Zimbabwe U19 vs SA U19
26 July: SA U19 vs Bangladesh U19
28 July: Zimbabwe U19 vs Bangladesh U19
29 July: Zimbabwe U19 vs SA U19
31 July: Bangladesh U19 vs SA U19
1 August: Zimbabwe U19 vs Bangladesh U19
4 August: Zimbabwe U19 vs SA U19
6 August: SA U19 vs Bangladesh U19
8 August: Zimbabwe U19 vs Bangladesh U19

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Lhuan-Dre Pretorius
Rajasthan Royals
SA U19 squad
Vihan Pretorius
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

PBKS Punjab Kings IPL 2026 auction Shreyas Iyer Arshdeep Singh Glenn Maxwell

PBKS Retention List Before IPL 2026 Auction: Likely List Of Players Punjab Kings Will Retain

Punjab Kings qualified for the playoffs and IPL 2025 final after a decade.
3:27 pm
Aditya Ighe
Prithvi Shaw Joins Maharashtra To Revive Career Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Prithvi Shaw Joins New Team To Revive Career Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Prithvi Shaw thanked the Mumbai Cricket Association for all the support he received over the years.
12:48 pm
Sagar Paul
Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 Champions World Club Championship Pakistan Super League Lahor Qalandars Saudi Cricket League

Why RCB Might Not Play In The World Club Championship Ft. Teams From SA20, BBL, ILT20 Among Others

World Club Championship is likely to be played next year.
11:57 am
Aditya Ighe
PBKS Young Duo Wreak Havoc With Respective Tons for MCA Emerging Side on England Tour

PBKS Young Duo Wreak Havoc With Respective Tons for MCA Emerging Side on England Tour

11:46 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Mumbai Indians Show Interest in SRH All-Rounder, Signs Him Up Before New Season For Sister Franchise

Mumbai Indians Show Interest in SRH All-Rounder, Signs Him Up Before New Season For Sister Franchise

10:21 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
RCB Duo Signed By KKR Franchise And Another Team Ahead of New Season

RCB Duo Signed By KKR Franchise And Another Team Ahead of New Season

Both players were part of the RCB side that won their maiden title after lifting the IPL 2025 trophy earlier this year.
8:45 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.