Business Entity Value Increased, IPL 2025 Champions RCB Edges Past CSK in Brand Value

CSK slipped to third place following their bottom-place finish in the IPL 2025.

According to a study by Houlihan Lokey Inc., an United States of America-based global investment bank, the value of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has recently risen to USD 18.5 billion, as a business entity. It increased by 12.9 percent since the previous survey. Moreover, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who finally got their hands on the elusive IPL trophy after a long wait of 18 years, have removed the five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the top spot with a brand value of USD 269 million.

All matches (59) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Live – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 2/0 ASM-W 235/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL 146/10 SK 185/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK 12/4 INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA – PHL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 PHL – SK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Pallekele Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL – GBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 BUL – TRK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 SBA-W – BUL-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20IW, 2025 TKW-W – GRC-W – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – GENW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 HAST – LEST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 BRBA – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEUL – OSTG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 LEST – BRBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 ATPG – HAST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium European Cricket Series Belgium T10, 2025 GENW – LEUL – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – BCC 57/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 CCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 CD – DC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 ITA – SCOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Den Haag ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Regional Final 2025 NED – GUE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – London India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – MUR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 LLG – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – MECS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CHK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 TCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Klang MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025 THUO – MB – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – TSKS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 TAN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 GER – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – TAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – GER – Fixtures Standings Live – oneday – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A 125/2 SL-A 213/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 MID – HAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLO – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – WOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – LAN-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 BRB-W – SUR-W – Fixtures Standings

RCB Dethrones CSK in IPL Franchise Brand Value

The Bengaluru outfit has risen from USD 227 million from 2024 while the team in Yellow has come down to third position with a brand value of USD 235 million. They saw only a mere growth from last year’s valuation of USD 231 million after a dismal season, followed by a bottom-place finish in the IPL 2025.

Another five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), have acquired a valuation of USD 242 million. MI’s run till Qualifier 2 after a bottom-place finish in IPL 2024 has also helped in their growth from last year’s valuation of USD 204 million, which saw them rise from fourth to second.

“The IPL continues to set benchmarks in the sports business. Franchise valuations have soared, media rights deals have reached record highs, and brand partnerships have diversified across sectors,” stated the director of Financial and Valuation Advisory at Houlihan Lokey, Harsh Talikoti.

Interestingly, IPL 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS), have recorded the highest year-on-year rise ever to secure a 39.6 percent elevation in brand value over the last year.

ALSO READ:

IPL 2024 Champions KKR Claimed Fourth Spot

Three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured the fourth place with a brand value of USD 222 million, while IPL 2024 runners-up SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are at fifth position with a valuation of USD 154 million. Delhi Capitals (DC) are placed in sixth place with a brand value of USD 152 million.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are ranked seventh with USD 146 million, while Gujarat Titans (GT) found themselves at eight with a valuation of USD 142 million, following the change of ownership in early 2025.

However, PBKS have achieved the highest growth percentage of 39.6 to reach USD 141 million. They are currently sitting at nine after a stunning show in the latest IPL edition under the newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer’s leadership. to their strong performance as runners-up under new captain Shreyas Iyer.

Further, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which is currently the most expensive team in the IPL, have registered a rise of more than 34 percent. They are placed 10th with a valuation of USD 122 million.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.