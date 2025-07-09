Business Entity Value Increased, IPL 2025 Champions RCB Edges Past CSK in Brand Value

CSK slipped to third place following their bottom-place finish in the IPL 2025.
According to a study by Houlihan Lokey Inc., an United States of America-based global investment bank, the value of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has recently risen to USD 18.5 billion, as a business entity. It increased by 12.9 percent since the previous survey. Moreover, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who finally got their hands on the elusive IPL trophy after a long wait of 18 years, have removed the five-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) from the top spot with a brand value of USD 269 million.
2/0
235/9
146/10
185/5
South Korea Won by 39 runs
12/4
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
57/1
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
Match abandoned due to rain (With toss)
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
125/2
213/9
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
The Bengaluru outfit has risen from USD 227 million from 2024 while the team in Yellow has come down to third position with a brand value of USD 235 million. They saw only a mere growth from last year’s valuation of USD 231 million after a dismal season, followed by a bottom-place finish in the IPL 2025.
Another five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians (MI), have acquired a valuation of USD 242 million. MI’s run till Qualifier 2 after a bottom-place finish in IPL 2024 has also helped in their growth from last year’s valuation of USD 204 million, which saw them rise from fourth to second.
“The IPL continues to set benchmarks in the sports business. Franchise valuations have soared, media rights deals have reached record highs, and brand partnerships have diversified across sectors,” stated the director of Financial and Valuation Advisory at Houlihan Lokey, Harsh Talikoti.
Interestingly, IPL 2025 runners-up Punjab Kings (PBKS), have recorded the highest year-on-year rise ever to secure a 39.6 percent elevation in brand value over the last year.
ALSO READ:
Three-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) secured the fourth place with a brand value of USD 222 million, while IPL 2024 runners-up SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) are at fifth position with a valuation of USD 154 million. Delhi Capitals (DC) are placed in sixth place with a brand value of USD 152 million.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) are ranked seventh with USD 146 million, while Gujarat Titans (GT) found themselves at eight with a valuation of USD 142 million, following the change of ownership in early 2025.
However, PBKS have achieved the highest growth percentage of 39.6 to reach USD 141 million. They are currently sitting at nine after a stunning show in the latest IPL edition under the newly appointed captain Shreyas Iyer’s leadership. to their strong performance as runners-up under new captain Shreyas Iyer.
Further, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which is currently the most expensive team in the IPL, have registered a rise of more than 34 percent. They are placed 10th with a valuation of USD 122 million.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.