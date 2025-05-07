‘Can Cost a Place in the Playoffs’: Former India Player Criticises Mumbai Indians Final Over Call Against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025

They bowled Deepak Chahar instead of skipper Hardik Pandya in the last over.

Legendary Indian batter Sunil Gavaskar has opined that the Mumbai Indians’ (MI) decision to not bowl Hardik Pandya in the final over against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, might cost them a playoff spot.

“I think the fact that they took their time with the over, so they had to penalise one field. So these things are things that can come in and, you know, cost you a place in the playoffs. And that is the reason why I think Mumbai Indians really have to sit down and talk about that,” he stated to JioStar.

Gavaskar feels that Hardik should have bowled the last over

As MI had only 15 runs to defend in an over in the DLS method, due to a rain-curtailed match, Gavaskar felt that it should have been bowled by their captain Hardik. Though he conceded 18 runs in an over earlier, his death-over bowling experience might have provided an edge to them over GT. Also, MI had to keep only four fielders outside the 30-yard circle for sustaining a slow over-rate penalty.

“With one over left, I would have thought that – because, in commentary, we heard that Deepak Chahar really hasn’t bowled in the final 5 overs. This is probably, you know, one of those rare occasions, so he’s not used to bowling in the final overs. So I think that is where the game could have changed,” said the former player.

However, MI pacer Deepak Chahar conceded a boundary and six alongside a no-ball in that over, as GT sealed the match with a 3-wicket victory.

Mumbai Indians playoff qualification chances in IPL 2025

With their last night loss against GT, they are currently placed fourth in the IPL 2025 points table. MI have secured 14 points in 12 matches and needs to win at least one of their remaining two games to qualify.

MI will next play the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals in their last two league-stage fixtures. As both of them are crucial contenders to seal an IPL 2025 playoff berth, two out of two defeats could knock MI out of the race. The afternoon clash between MI and PBKS will unfold in Dharamsala on May 11.

