Can CSK Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs? Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Playoffs Chances Explained

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have a massive fan base, but their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign is off to a poor start. With just one win in five games, fans are asking: can CSK still qualify for playoffs? The CSK playoffs chances look slim, but they aren’t gone yet. Here’s a detailed breakdown of the CSK qualification chances, their position in the IPL 2025 points table, and what Chennai Super Kings need to do to make the cut.

📊 Quick Take – CSK Playoffs Chances (Updated April 8)

✅ Points: 2 from 5 matches

🏆 Wins Needed to Qualify: At least 6 from remaining 9

📉 NRR: -0.889

🔮 Playoff Chance: Slim – CSK need a strong second half and improved NRR to stay in contention



The start of the season had hope, but close losses and some one-sided defeats have hurt CSK’s confidence. CSK playoffs chances now depend on how they recover in the second half of the season. The next few games will be crucial in determining whether Chennai Super Kings qualify or fall out of the race.

This article takes a look at the CSK qualification chances, their current position in the IPL 2025 points table, their upcoming fixtures, and what needs to go right for the team to stay in contention.

CSK Playoffs Chances

CSK are currently in the bottom half of the IPL 2025 table, with only one win from five matches. They started the tournament with a win over Mumbai Indians but have since lost four in a row, including their most recent loss to Punjab Kings while chasing 220.

Their CSK net run rate is -0.889 after the Punjab Kings game. To keep their CSK playoff scenario alive, they will need a string of wins starting immediately.

Match 1: Mumbai Indians (23 Mar) – WON

CSK began the season on a high note with a win over MI by 4 wickets. A solid bowling performance helped them restrict Mumbai and chase down the target in the final over.

Match 2: Royal Challengers Bengaluru (28 Mar) – LOST

RCB dominated this contest. Batting first, they piled up a big total and restricted CSK to win by 50 runs. It was CSK’s first major setback of the season.

Match 3: Rajasthan Royals (30 Mar) – LOST

CSK lost a close game by 6 runs. They were in control during parts of the chase but lost wickets at regular intervals. A missed opportunity to add points early in the season.

Match 4: Delhi Capitals (05 Apr) – LOST

Delhi outplayed CSK in all departments. CSK lost by 25 runs as their chase fell flat after a poor start. Their CSK chances to qualify took a big hit here.

Match 5: Punjab Kings (08 Apr) – LOST

CSK lost by 18 runs while chasing 220 with the top-order once again not playing to the required run rate. Ruturaj Gaikwad was dismissed early and the middle order struggled. This defeat was their fourth in five games and further hurts CSK playoff spot hopes.

Upcoming Matches

Kolkata Knight Riders (11 Apr) : Yet to play

: Yet to play Lucknow Super Giants (14 Apr) : Yet to play

: Yet to play Mumbai Indians (20 Apr) : Yet to play

: Yet to play Sunrisers Hyderabad (25 Apr) : Yet to play

: Yet to play Punjab Kings (30 Apr) : Yet to play

: Yet to play Royal Challengers Bengaluru (03 May) : Yet to play

: Yet to play Kolkata Knight Riders (07 May) : Yet to play

: Yet to play Rajasthan Royals (12 May) : Yet to play

: Yet to play Gujarat Titans (18 May): Yet to play

Where CSK Stand in IPL 2025 Points Table

After five games, CSK has just two points with four losses. Net run rate and points are updated after PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match on April 8, 2025.

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Delhi Capitals 3 3 0 0 0 6 +1.257 Gujarat Titans 4 3 1 0 0 6 +1.031 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 4 3 1 0 0 6 +1.015 Punjab Kings 4 3 1 0 0 6 +0.289 Lucknow Super Giants 5 3 2 0 0 6 +0.078 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 2 3 0 0 4 -0.056 Rajasthan Royals 4 2 2 0 0 4 -0.185 Mumbai Indians 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.010 Chennai Super Kings 5 1 4 0 0 2 -0.889 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 1 4 0 0 2 -1.629

Can CSK Still Qualify for IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Yes, CSK can still qualify, but the margin for error is now very small. With only 2 points from 5 matches, they will likely need to win at least 6 or 7 of their remaining 9 matches to be in playoff contention.

The target is to reach 16 points — usually the minimum required for teams to make the top four. It also depends on their CSK net run rate, which they need to improve in the second half of the season.

Key games against direct mid-table opponents like KKR, RR, and PBKS will be crucial. If CSK can beat them and also pull off a win or two against top teams like GT or DC, their CSK qualification chances will stay alive. But more importantly, can they rebuild their fortess at Chepauk?

The line-up at the IPL 2025 auction was set to win games at home with their regular ‘spin to win’ template with three high-quality spinners in their XI, but with the pitches not quite doing the job, CSK have been left exposed.

As pitches slow down towards the backend of the season, CSK will have a better chance with their established spin trio of Noor Ahmad, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin. That said, they still need the batting group to put up reasonable totals to fight.

5 Key Players Who Will Decide CSK Qualification Chances in IPL 2025

Noor Ahmad

The Afghan spinner adds mystery to CSK’s bowling. Bought for a whopping 10 crores, Noor remains one of the best buys of the IPL 2025 auction and if Ruturaj Gaikwad can maximise his potential with the ball, which isn’t quite happening now, CSK will be well placed.

Matheesha Pathirana

Pathirana’s pace and variations at the death are key for CSK. He has the ability to close games and pick up wickets when it matters. So far, he hasn’t quite had the same impact as in previous seasons and unless that changes, it will be a tough road ahead for CSK.

Shivam Dube

With few finishers in the side, Dube’s hitting power is crucial and the way CSK shut shop the moment Dube is dismissed is evidence of his impact in this side. He must deliver consistently for CSK to keep winning.

Ruturaj Gaikwad

The captain and opener must anchor the innings and deliver big scores. His form directly affects the chances of CSK to qualify and so far it has been far from convincing with the move to the middle-order also not quite working out for him.

Rachin Ravindra

Rachin has shown promise at the top. CSK need him to convert starts and build strong platforms in the powerplay. But after the initial burst, Rachin hasn’t quite been able to replicate his success with New Zealand.

What Will Determine CSK Playoff Spot?

CSK must fix multiple issues if they are to stay alive in the tournament. These areas will be key to their chances:

Form of Openers Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway

CSK needs strong starts and both Rachin and Conway must provide early momentum. If they fail regularly, the middle order becomes too exposed. With Ruturaj Gaikwad also not in great touch, the Kiwi duo will be banked upon for more reliable starts.

How Chennai Fare in Home Games

CSK have not yet found comfort at home. Coach Stephen Fleming even criticised the Chepauk surface for not turning. If spin starts to play a role, Jadeja, Ashwin, and Noor Ahmad could bring CSK back into games.

CSK's Indian spinners have had the highest Average Bowling Impact per match in IPL history amongst all teams.



This season though, that is -15.4, their lowest ever in any season. Their previous lowest was -9.5 in the 2020 season where they finished seventh.#IPL2025 #PBKSvCSK — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 8, 2025

Can the Finishers Click?

MS Dhoni is no longer the finisher he once was, but his experience remains valuable. Shivam Dube can clear boundaries but CSK often stop attacking after he gets out. Jadeja’s finishing form has dipped too. CSK needs late-order impact to chase big scores or set competitive totals.

Can Ruturaj Gaikwad Lead with the Bat?

As captain, Gaikwad must deliver. His runs will not only help CSK win matches but also give confidence to a struggling middle order. In big games, his ability to play long innings will be vital.

The path to the playoffs is tough but not impossible. Can CSK still qualify? Yes, but they need to act fast. With four losses already, every game is a must-win. The team’s experienced core and young talent must click together. If they do, the CSK playoffs chances could yet turn around in IPL 2025.

But as things stand, the CSK playoff scenario is hanging by a thread. The fightback needs to start now.

FAQs – Chennai Super Kings Playoffs Chances in IPL 2025

Can CSK still qualify for the IPL 2025 Playoffs?

Yes, CSK can still qualify, but they are under pressure. With just 2 points from 5 matches, they need to win a majority of their remaining games to stay in the playoff race.

What is CSK’s current playoff scenario?

CSK sits near the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table with just 2 points from 5 games. Their playoff scenario depends on immediate wins in the next few fixtures or they risk getting eliminated too early.

How many points do CSK need to qualify for the playoffs?

A team usually needs 16 points to safely qualify for the playoffs. That means CSK must win at least 6 or 7 of their remaining 9 matches to stay in contention.

What is CSK’s current position in the IPL 2025 points table?

CSK is currently 9th in the standings with 2 points from 5 matches. Their Net Run Rate is -0.889, which also needs improvement.

How can CSK still qualify to playoffs in IPL 2025?

CSK still has to play against teams like Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, RCB, and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Many of these matches will be must-win encounters and if they nail those, CSK might still make the playoffs.

Can CSK qualify with 14 points?

It’s possible but not guaranteed. If CSK ends with 14 points, their qualification will depend on other teams’ results and whether they can improve their Net Run Rate.

What will make it difficult for CSK to qualify?

CSK has struggled with consistency in both batting and bowling. A poor Net Run Rate and a tough upcoming fixture list make their path to the playoffs challenging.

