Can Mumbai Indians Still Avoid Eliminator and Reach Qualifier 1 After Loss to PBKS in IPL 2025?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) faced a heartbreaking defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their final league match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) which dented their chances of a top-two finish.

Can Mumbai Indians Still Avoid Eliminator and Reach Qualifier 1? – Answering the important question, the Hardik Pandya-led side now have squandered their hopes of avoiding eliminator and reaching the Qualifier 1 after today’s loss.

Speaking about the match, MI posted a competitive total of 184 for 7 in 20 overs, but it wasn’t enough to stop a power-packed PBKS batting lineup as they chased down the target comfortably to seal a comprehensive win by seven wickets.

Will Mumbai Indians Play Eliminator?

Yes, Mumbai Indians will now play in the Eliminator and will not get two chances of qualifying for the IPL 2025 Final. If they lose the match, they will be directly eliminated from the tournament.

Updated IPL 2025 points table (after PBKS vs MI on May 26)

Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NR Pts NRR Punjab Kings (Q) 14 9 4 1 0 19 +0.372 Gujarat Titans (Q) 14 9 5 0 1 17 +0.327 Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q) 13 8 4 0 1 17 +0.255 Mumbai Indians (Q) 14 8 6 0 0 16 +1.142 Delhi Capitals (E) 14 7 6 0 1 13 +0.011 Lucknow Super Giants (E) 13 6 7 0 0 12 -0.337 Kolkata Knight Riders (E) 13 5 6 0 2 12 +0.193 Sunrisers Hyderabad (E) 13 5 7 0 1 11 -1.740 Rajasthan Royals (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.549 Chennai Super Kings (E) 14 4 10 0 0 8 -0.647

Who will Mumbai Indians (PBKS) face in Eliminator?

Who will Mumbai Indians (PBKS) face in Eliminator? The opponent of Mumbai Indians (RCB) will only be decided after the outcome of the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 27. If RCB loses, they will be pushed into the Eliminator, where they will face Mumbai Indians (MI). MI, despite their loss to PBKS, remains in contention for a final spot and will battle for a place in Qualifier 2 if they can win the Eliminator. The Eliminator will take place in Chandigarh, and the winner of that match will move on to play the loser of Qualifier 1 in the next round.

Thus, MI’s path to the IPL 2025 final depends on the fate in the LSG vs RCB match, with the result determining who they will lock horns against in the Eliminator.

Scenarios:

If RCB wins

RCB will qualify for Qualifier 1 and face PBKS in that match

will qualify for and face in that match GT will face MI in the Eliminator.

If RCB lose

GT will qualify for Qualifier 1 .

will qualify for . RCB will face MI in the Eliminator, and GT will face PBKS in the Qualifier 1.

When is Eliminator in IPL 2025?

The IPL 2025 Eliminator will be played on May 30 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The match is slated to start from 7.30 pm IST. Mumbai Indians will play against RCB if they lose against LSG tomorrow or against Gujarat Titans in case of a RCB win.

Where to get Eliminator tickets for IPL 2025?

You can secure your IPL 2025 playoff tickets through two trusted platforms:

IPL Official Website:

The official IPL website offers a direct and reliable way to book your playoff tickets.

To avoid delays during peak traffic, make sure you’re logged in and have your payment details handy before the sale opens.

District by Zomato App & Website:

Zomato has been named the exclusive ticketing partner for this year’s playoffs.

Fans can book tickets easily via the Zomato app or website, which is particularly convenient for mobile users.



RuPay cardholders will enjoy early access, with general ticket sales following soon after—offering multiple ways to grab a seat for the high-stakes playoff clashes.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.