Can Mumbai Indians Still Avoid Eliminator and Reach Qualifier 1 After Loss to PBKS in IPL 2025?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) faced a heartbreaking defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their final league match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) which dented their chances of a top-two finish.
Can Mumbai Indians Still Avoid Eliminator and Reach Qualifier 1? – Answering the important question, the Hardik Pandya-led side now have squandered their hopes of avoiding eliminator and reaching the Qualifier 1 after today’s loss.
Speaking about the match, MI posted a competitive total of 184 for 7 in 20 overs, but it wasn’t enough to stop a power-packed PBKS batting lineup as they chased down the target comfortably to seal a comprehensive win by seven wickets.
Yes, Mumbai Indians will now play in the Eliminator and will not get two chances of qualifying for the IPL 2025 Final. If they lose the match, they will be directly eliminated from the tournament.
|Teams
|Mat
|Won
|Lost
|Tied
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|Punjab Kings (Q)
|14
|9
|4
|1
|0
|19
|+0.372
|Gujarat Titans (Q)
|14
|9
|5
|0
|1
|17
|+0.327
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Q)
|13
|8
|4
|0
|1
|17
|+0.255
|Mumbai Indians (Q)
|14
|8
|6
|0
|0
|16
|+1.142
|Delhi Capitals (E)
|14
|7
|6
|0
|1
|13
|+0.011
|Lucknow Super Giants (E)
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|-0.337
|Kolkata Knight Riders (E)
|13
|5
|6
|0
|2
|12
|+0.193
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (E)
|13
|5
|7
|0
|1
|11
|-1.740
|Rajasthan Royals (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|-0.549
|Chennai Super Kings (E)
|14
|4
|10
|0
|0
|8
|-0.647
Who will Mumbai Indians (PBKS) face in Eliminator? The opponent of Mumbai Indians (RCB) will only be decided after the outcome of the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on May 27. If RCB loses, they will be pushed into the Eliminator, where they will face Mumbai Indians (MI). MI, despite their loss to PBKS, remains in contention for a final spot and will battle for a place in Qualifier 2 if they can win the Eliminator. The Eliminator will take place in Chandigarh, and the winner of that match will move on to play the loser of Qualifier 1 in the next round.
Thus, MI’s path to the IPL 2025 final depends on the fate in the LSG vs RCB match, with the result determining who they will lock horns against in the Eliminator.
Scenarios:
The IPL 2025 Eliminator will be played on May 30 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh. The match is slated to start from 7.30 pm IST. Mumbai Indians will play against RCB if they lose against LSG tomorrow or against Gujarat Titans in case of a RCB win.
You can secure your IPL 2025 playoff tickets through two trusted platforms:
RuPay cardholders will enjoy early access, with general ticket sales following soon after—offering multiple ways to grab a seat for the high-stakes playoff clashes.
