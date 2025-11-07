Can Talented Overseas Duo Make CSK Retained Players 2026 List Before IPL Auction?

CSK have a few tricky calls to make.

The CSK retained players 2026 list will be interesting, given how badly they performed last season, as they finished at the bottom. Hence, the Chennai Super Kings retention list won’t have several big names, for most of them failed and showed signs of regression. Among them can be Rachin Ravindra and Matheesha Pathirana, two of the brightest talents in the franchise.

The duo might be among the CSK released players 2026 after a mediocre last season, as they were far from the best in their respective departments. Both had a fair number of chances, but performances didn’t come, and they haven’t shown encouraging signs even after the competition. The late additions will dominate the CSK retention list, as they showcased a higher ceiling and will be a long-term investment.

ALSO READ:

Will Rachin Ravindra be among CSK retained players 2026?

Rachin Ravindra joined the Chennai Super Kings for a second consecutive season at INR 4 crore, and the franchise rightly had high hopes from the Kiwi batter. However, he could only score 191 runs at an average of 27.28 and a strike rate of 128.18 in eight innings, including a fifty. He registered four single-digit scores and failed to convert most other starts into a big score.

Outside the IPL, Rachin has been relatively better, but even then, his numbers don’t paint an encouraging picture. He has 855 runs at an average of 28.50 and a strike rate of 153.22 in 33 T20 innings, comprising four fifties, this year. The 25-year-old had a below-par MLC 2025, and his international numbers have just been decent.

Realistically, Rachin doesn’t cost a whopping sum and obviously has massive potential, even if it hasn’t been fully unleashed yet. So, he can be among the CSK retained players 2026 because the franchise has an obvious liking for such players. Then, he has the age on his side, so the CSK retention list might include his name, though he hasn’t done anything significant to earn a retention.

How will Rachin Ravindra fit in the XI?

In the current setup, Ruturaj Gaikwad will likely resume opening next season, and Ayush Mhatre will be his partner at the top. So, Rachin can be No.3 ahead of Urvil Patel, and he has batted at this position in T20s before. Overall, the southpaw has played 36 innings at No.3, scoring 729 runs at an average of 22.78 and a strike rate of 135.50, with the help of three fifties.

He also plays spin well, and the decks in Chennai or anywhere aren’t too conducive to spin anymore. So, he brings the LHB dimension and can counter slow bowlers in the middle. Then, Rachin is also a capable left-arm spinner who can give a couple of overs according to matchups.

Does Matheesha Pathirana deserve to be in CSK retention list?

Matheesha Pathirana was part of the Chennai Super Kings retention list before the IPL 2025 auction, as the franchise retained him for a big INR 13 crore. The move was justified at that moment because he is among the rare death-over specialists who could nail his yorkers. However, Pathirana might be among the CSK released players 2026 after his recent mediocre outings with the ball.

In IPL 2025, the Sri Lankan speedster took 13 wickets at 32.61 runs apiece and conceded 10.13 runs per over. More importantly, Pathirana showed a lack of control over his slingy action and often bowls waywardly. That has taken away his yorker accuracy and made him vulnerable in death overs, confirmed by his economy of 10.45 last season.

Hence, the management’s hesitation to include him among the CSK retained players 2026 is understandable. The choice is tricky in numerous ways. After all, Pathirana endured only one bad season, and nothing suggests why he can’t make a strong comeback.

Matheesha Pathirana likely to be in the CSK retained players list

Chennai Super Kings have Nathan Ellis as another world-class death-over bowler who is equally good in other phases. Unfortunately, CSK gave him only one game in IPL 2025, even when Pathirana remained unimpressive throughout. That suggests they still have faith in him and will include him among the CSK retained players 2026.

His previous track record suggests Pathirana performs better in IPL than in other leagues or international cricket. Then, the mini auction will unlikely have enough quality death-over bowlers. Pathirana’s price looks high, but he will earn a lot more in the IPL 2026 auction, and CSK might not get him back if released.

So, despite having doubts over his performances, he will likely be in the CSK retention list ahead of the deadline. A few tweaks in the action will help him regain control. Judging a player based on one bad season is not how CSK generally operate.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.