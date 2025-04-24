News
RCB captain Rajat Patidar has urged his batters to focus more on shot selection because the pitches in Bengaluru.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 24, 2025

Captain Rajat Patidar Sends Strong Message to Batters Ahead of RCB Home Game vs RR in IPL 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

RCB captain Rajat Patidar has urged his batters to focus more on shot selection.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar has urged his batters to focus more on shot selection because the pitches in Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have had a weird campaign so far in IPL 2025. They have won all five away games but lost all three home games, failing to adapt at their own ground.

One key reason for their underperformance at home has been poor batting performances in all three matches. They have batted first in every game and ended up scoring below par totals, probably in an attempt to score big.

RCB captain Rajat Patidar has urged his batters to focus more on shot selection because the pitches in Bengaluru haven’t been as free-flowing as they have been historically. He wants RCB batters to play more behind the square of the wicket since the bounce has been uneven.

“Absolutely, you are right, the shot selection matters. Because this time the wickets are two-paced wickets and the bounce is varying, so I think the bowlers are getting a lot of help, the way their ball is dipping, the way they are getting the bounce, so I think the more we focus on hitting [behind] square of the wicket, the better it will be.”

RCB – the worst batting side at home in IPL 2025

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have been the worst batting unit at home, having the lowest average (16.83) and the second-lowest strike rate (123.92) in IPL 2025. Only two batters – Liam Livingstone and Tim David – have scored 50+ scores, which shows that the top order has been blank.

ALSO READ:

They have failed to strike a balance between attack and defence and have gone all out from the start, but the decks have not suited their gung-ho approach. Their method has worked away from home and would have been effective at home had the pitches been flat.

Since they lost the toss in all three games, RCB have had the worst possible conditions to bat while under pressure to post a big total. The dew settled in the second innings to make batting easier, and RCB bowlers had little to defend since batters didn’t give them a substantial score in the first innings.

So, what they can do is be cautious at the start because the batting gets easier once the new-ball movement subsides, even though the uneven bounce remains throughout the innings. Batters like Virat Kohli, who know how to adapt to different conditions, must step up and weave a prudent knock rather than going after the bowlers immediately at the start.

IPL 2025
Rajat Patidar
RCB
RCB vs RR
Royal Challengers Bengaluru

