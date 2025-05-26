Captain Shreyas Iyer Hailed After Sealing PBKS Qualifier 1 Spot With ‘6 Uncapped Players’ Against Unstoppable Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025

Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer led from the front as his team sealed a spot in the IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 match.
Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer was hailed on Monday after his team sealed a spot in Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2025 playoffs following a seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur. Shreyas Iyer, KKR’s IPL title-winning skipper in 2024, is now only a few matches away from possibly guiding Punjab Kings to a maiden title victory.
Punjab Kings won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians. Punjab Kings had six uncapped players who took on Mumbai Indians. This included impact player Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Nehal Wadhera, Harpreet Brar, Vijaykumar Vyshak and Shashank Singh.
The bowling attack led by the experienced Arshdeep Singh (2/28), Marco Jansen (2/34), Vijaykumar Vyshak (2/44) and Harpreet Brar (1/36) helped Punjab Kings restrict Mumbai Indians to a total below 200. The likes of openers Ryan Rickelton (27) and Rohit Sharma (24) got off to starts, but were unable to convert them.
Suryakumar Yadav, however, put up a fighting effort with a knock of 57 runs from 39 balls to take Mumbai Indians to 184/7. However, that wasn’t going to be enough as Priyansh Arya (62) and Josh Inglis (73) powered Punjab Kings to a seven-wicket win.
The cricketing fraternity on social media were impressed by Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy. We take a look at a few reactions here:
