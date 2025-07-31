Forgotten KKR Player Wreaks Havoc With His All-Round Skills In County Championship

Overall, it was his second first-class ton, as the first one came against Derbyshire, where he smashed 121.

Australia all-rounder Chris Green wreaked havoc with the bat while playing for Lancashire against Gloucestershire in Division 2 last week. He stepped out to bat when his team was reeling at 209-6 and ended up dominating the Gloucestershire bowlers. He forged a crucial stand with No. 10 Tom Hartley and both scored centuries, putting on 212 runs.

It was Ben Charlesworth who got rid of Green on the score of 160, which is his highest first-class score. Overall, it was his second first-class ton, as the first one came against Derbyshire, where he smashed 121.

Chris Green’s IPL Run

Green was also roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders ahead of the 2020 Indian Premier League. He played only a game, conceding 24 runs with an economy rate of 8.47. Green also featured in a solitary international match for Australia in 2023, in a T20I game against India. He registered a spell of 0/36 in four overs, and remained unbeaten on two off three balls.

After making headlines with the bat, he showed his finesse with the ball as well in the latest round of fixtures of the County Championship. It was Glamorgan who decided to bat first at Old Trafford on day one (July 29), and the likes of Zain-ul-Hassan and Asa Tribe added 76 runs. Then came in Green, who broke the stand in the 25th over.

Chris Green Shines With The Ball

He continued his lethal bowling, tormenting the top-order lineup of Glamorgan. He dismissed the likes of Sam Northeast (10), Tribe (61), Colin Ingram (33), and Kiran Carlson (77) and completed his third five-wicket haul in first-class cricket. Green also picked up a wicket of Chris Cooke, recording figures of 6-82 in 34 overs.

While taking part in the 2025 County Championship, Green has scored 301 runs and also scalped 20 wickets so far. The 31-year-old made his country debut back in 2022 and has taken part in 24 first-class matches as of now.