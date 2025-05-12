News
Confirmed! IPL 2025 To Resume on May 17 After One-Week Suspension, Final To Be Played on THIS DATE
indian-premier-league-ipl

Confirmed! IPL 2025 To Resume on May 17 After One-Week Suspension, Final To Be Played on THIS DATE

On May 9, IPL 2025 was suspended for a week due to the political conflict between India and Pakistan.

Confirmed! IPL 2025 To Resume on May 17 After One-Week Suspension, Final To Be Played on THIS DATE

The 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume on May 17 with the final to be played on June 3, the BCCI confirmed on Monday. On May 9, IPL 2025 was suspended for a week due to the political conflict between India and Pakistan. Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Kolkata Knight Riders in the first match since resumption on May 17.

“The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is pleased to announce the resumption of the TATA IPL 2025. After extensive consultations with government and security agencies, and with all the key stakeholders, the Board has decided to proceed with the remainder of the season,” the BCCI said in an official statement.

It is also to be noted that the match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals will be replayed. There was a floodlight failure in Dharamshala on May 8 when the two teams locked horns, and the match was abandoned soon after. Punjab Kings will play all their remaining matches in Jaipur.

ALSO READ:

The rest of IPL 2025 will be played across six venues. These venues are Bengaluru, Jaipur, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Mumbai. The venues for the playoff matches, including the final, will be revealed at a later date.

There are just two double-headers in the revised fixture list. Both double headers will take place on Sundays. Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will take place on May 29 and May 30 respectively. Qualifier 2 will be held on June 1 with the final taking place a couple of days later on June 3.

Full schedule of remainder of IPL 2025 (All times IST)

17 May

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Bengaluru (7.30 pm)

18 May

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Jaipur (3.30 pm)

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans in Delhi (7.30 pm)

19 May

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Lucknow (7.30 pm)

20 May

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi (7.30 pm)

21 May

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai (7.30 pm)

22 May

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants in Ahmedabad (7.30 pm)

23 May

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru (7.30 pm)

24 May

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Jaipur (7.30 pm)

25 May

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad (3.30 pm)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Delhi (7.30 pm)

26 May

Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals in Jaipur (7.30 pm)

27 May

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Lucknow (7.30 pm)

29 May

Qualifier 1 (7.30 pm)

30 May

Eliminator (7.30 pm)

1 June

Qualifier 2 (7.30 pm)

3 June

The Final (7.30 pm)

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025

