Mumbai Indians Star Joins Elusive List After Rare Hundred From No.8 In Just His Second Test Match

South African star player Corbin Bosch has been in a scintillating form in the last couple of years across international cricket and T20 leagues. The right-hand batter has also evolved a bit in the red ball format as he smashed his maiden Test century against Zimbabwe in the ongoing first Test after making a solid debut against Pakistan.

The Proteas’ all-rounder came out to bat at number eight and ended up playing an unbeaten innings of 100 off 124 balls, becoming only the seventh South African to score a hundred in that batting order. Bosch also surpassed the likes of Quinton de Kock and Shaun Pollock, who have earlier scored 91 and 99* at number eight.

Former South African wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher holds the record for the highest score for his country at number eight. JP Duminy is another player from South Africa who smashed a century at that position.

List Of South African Players Who Scored Centuries At No. 8 Position

Player Score At No. 8 Mark Boucher 122* EL Dalton 117 ARA Murray 109 DJ Richardson 109 PL Winslow 108 Corbin Bosch 100* JP Duminy 100*

The dynamic all-rounder stepped onto the field when South Africa was reeling at 181-6. At point in time, it was looking difficult to reach even 250 but then Bosch had other plans. He batted patiently and supported Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who also played an innings of 153 runs.

Corbin Bosch’s Masterclass

After the wicket of Pretorius, the 30-year-old took the onus and kept tormenting the Zimbabwe bowlers all around the park. The likes of Keshav Maharaj and Codi Yusuf also provided support to Bosch and as a result, South Africa scored 418 runs in the first innings of the game. In the process of making a century, Corbin Bosch also hit 10 fours, showing his finesse as a batter. Chivanga starred with the ball for Zimbabwe as he picked up four wickets on what looked like a frustrating day for other bowlers.

On the back of a terrific batting, Corbin Bosch proved that he can ace any formats of the game. He will look to continue his dream form in the upcoming games also for South Africa.

