Mumbai Indians Star Joins Elusive List After Rare Hundred From No.8 In Just His Second Test Match

Former South African wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher holds the record for the highest score for his country at number eight.
South African star player Corbin Bosch has been in a scintillating form in the last couple of years across international cricket and T20 leagues. The right-hand batter has also evolved a bit in the red ball format as he smashed his maiden Test century against Zimbabwe in the ongoing first Test after making a solid debut against Pakistan.
The Proteas’ all-rounder came out to bat at number eight and ended up playing an unbeaten innings of 100 off 124 balls, becoming only the seventh South African to score a hundred in that batting order. Bosch also surpassed the likes of Quinton de Kock and Shaun Pollock, who have earlier scored 91 and 99* at number eight.
ALSO READ:
Former South African wicketkeeper-batter Mark Boucher holds the record for the highest score for his country at number eight. JP Duminy is another player from South Africa who smashed a century at that position.
|Player
|Score At No. 8
|Mark Boucher
|122*
|EL Dalton
|117
|ARA Murray
|109
|DJ Richardson
|109
|PL Winslow
|108
|Corbin Bosch
|100*
|JP Duminy
|100*
The dynamic all-rounder stepped onto the field when South Africa was reeling at 181-6. At point in time, it was looking difficult to reach even 250 but then Bosch had other plans. He batted patiently and supported Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who also played an innings of 153 runs.
After the wicket of Pretorius, the 30-year-old took the onus and kept tormenting the Zimbabwe bowlers all around the park. The likes of Keshav Maharaj and Codi Yusuf also provided support to Bosch and as a result, South Africa scored 418 runs in the first innings of the game. In the process of making a century, Corbin Bosch also hit 10 fours, showing his finesse as a batter. Chivanga starred with the ball for Zimbabwe as he picked up four wickets on what looked like a frustrating day for other bowlers.
175/6
174/8
146/9
104/3
–
325/7
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
133/5
Match Abandoned due to rain
20/1
19/2
SKK Women beat PCS Women by 9 wickets
129/0
–
Match abandoned due to rain
–
–
116/7
120/3
Scorchers Women beat Typhoons Women by 7 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
162/7
86/10
Malaysia Reds won by 76 runs
–
–
202/4
206/5
Seattle Orcas beat Los Angeles Knight Riders by 5 wickets
–
–
5/0
129/10
130/8
141/7
Irises Cricket Club beat Yuksom Capitals by 11 runs
157/5
95/3
Black Eagles beat Pakyong XI by 4 runs (VJD method)
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
182/5
103/7
–
–
On the back of a terrific batting, Corbin Bosch proved that he can ace any formats of the game. He will look to continue his dream form in the upcoming games also for South Africa.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Mahipar Stars won by 4 wickets