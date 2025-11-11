News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
More
CSK All But Confirm Sanju Samson Trade News With Birthday Wish From Official Handle
indian-premier-league-ipl

CSK All But Confirm Sanju Samson Trade News With Birthday Wish From Official Handle

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: November 11, 2025
1 min read
CSK All But Confirm Sanju Samson Trade News With Birthday Wish From Official Handle

Sanju Samson trade news is currently the most trending topic ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline.

After months of discussions, starting just after the conclusion of the previous season, it was finally looking like the five-time champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), had locked in the deal to rope in the Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper.

However, though both teams are yet to announce anything about the trade officially, CSK have almost confirmed the Sanju Samson trade news after posting a special birthday wish for him on their official social media handle.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

News
IPL
Indian Cricket Team
Women's World Cup 2025
International Cricket
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Watch
Interviews
Social Reactions
Contact
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy.