CSK and Rajasthan Royals Re-Ignite Sanju Samson Trade Talks Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain and wicketkeeper Sanju Samson have once again made headlines after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have re-established contact with the inaugural champions regarding the India star’s possible trade. For the unversed, previous talks of trade had resurfaced after Samson asked to part ways with RR, but both franchises could not reach a mutual agreement regarding the terms of the deal.

However, it is now understood that CSK is willing to trade a top player in a bid to acquire Samson, Cricbuzz confirmed. Not only that, the report further clarifies that CSK have already identified the player they want to use in the trade and has sent word to check with the player if he is willing to shift bases to Rajasthan. A clearer picture regarding the same is expected in the coming days.

On the other hand, RR owner Manoj Badale recently arrived in Mumbai and is heavily invested in the negotiations, weighing all options. He has also opened communication lines with other franchises too who have shown an interest in their skipper – like Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

Sanju Samson might not get captaincy in CSK

While Sanju is a perfect fit from CSK’s point of view as a successor to MS Dhoni, he might not get the captaincy reins immediately. This is because CSK had already earmarked Ruturaj Gaikwad as their future leader, and unless Ruturaj himself is part of the trade, he is expected to continue with his leadership duties.

Also, getting Sanju Samson means that CSK will have to sacrifice their young top-order batters who impressed during the IPL 2025 season. With the team struggling last season, CSK, known for backing experienced players, turned to youngsters with a goal to build for the future. Talents like Urvil Patel, Ayush Mhatre, Shaik Rasheed all pack tremendous potential but fitting in Sanju in the playing XI means sidelining a promising prospect.

