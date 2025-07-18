CSK Batter Makes Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Unbeaten Half-Century in ZIM vs NZ T20I Tri-Series Match

He played just six matches for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.
New Zealand opener Devon Conway boosted his chances of retention ahead of IPL 2026 with an unbeaten fifty during a T20I tri-series match against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday.
Devon Conway had represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025 but he played just six matches throughout the season.
On Friday, the 34-year-old scored an unbeaten 59 runs from 40 balls that included four fours and two sixes.
New Zealand successfully chased down a total of 121 in just 13.5 overs against Zimbabwe with eight wickets to spare. However, the Black Caps were off to a shaky start after they lost Tim Seifert (3) at the start of the second over, leaving them at 5/1.
New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
Devon Conway, though, forged a 59-run partnership with his Chennai Super Kings teammate Rachin Ravindra, who hit four fours and a six during his 19-ball 30.
New Zealand were 64/3 in the ninth over following the dismissal of Rachin Ravindra, but Daryl Mitchell (26 runs from 19 balls) and Conway made light work of the run chase with an unbeaten 58-run partnership for the third wicket.
Devon Conway got to play just six matches for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 and endured a mediocre campaign, scoring just 156 runs at a strike-rate of 131.09.
This includes just two half-centuries. Overall, he has played 29 matches in the IPL since making his debut in 2022, all for Chennai Super Kings.
The veteran batter has 1080 runs at a strike-rate of 139.72. He enjoyed a stellar IPL 2023 season, aggregating 672 runs from 16 matches to play a crucial part in Chennai Super Kings’ title triumph. He was the third highest run-getter in the IPL that season.
Post the IPL, Conway turned up for Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament in USA. He scored just 135 runs from four matches at a strike-rate of 127.35, which includes one fifty that came against MI New York.
