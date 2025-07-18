CSK Batter Makes Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Unbeaten Half-Century in ZIM vs NZ T20I Tri-Series Match

He played just six matches for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.

New Zealand opener Devon Conway boosted his chances of retention ahead of IPL 2026 with an unbeaten fifty during a T20I tri-series match against Zimbabwe in Harare on Friday.

Devon Conway raises IPL 2026 retention hopes

Devon Conway had represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2025 but he played just six matches throughout the season.

On Friday, the 34-year-old scored an unbeaten 59 runs from 40 balls that included four fours and two sixes.

New Zealand successfully chased down a total of 121 in just 13.5 overs against Zimbabwe with eight wickets to spare. However, the Black Caps were off to a shaky start after they lost Tim Seifert (3) at the start of the second over, leaving them at 5/1.

All matches (60) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 MAL 152/5 HKG 151/9 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 136/8 SAM 84/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP – MAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 HKG – SAM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN 6/0 RWA 102/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ML – RWA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – WWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK 173/7 DBS 201/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG 195/3 BBS 100/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 BBS 129/7 DBS 179/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR 91/10 NAJC 145/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC 121/9 CCC 156/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – London India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 MECS – BNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – TCC – Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – MIB 110/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – FLI – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UGA 180/4 NIG 85/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE 161/7 KNY 77/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 NIG – NBA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – UGA – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR 193/3 KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 OAW – VMK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – BDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – SGT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – ESS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DER – BB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SUSS – SURR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SOM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 NOT – LAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LEI – YOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 DURH – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 WIC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – AAC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM 120/7 NZ 122/2 Fixtures Standings

Devon Conway, though, forged a 59-run partnership with his Chennai Super Kings teammate Rachin Ravindra, who hit four fours and a six during his 19-ball 30.

New Zealand were 64/3 in the ninth over following the dismissal of Rachin Ravindra, but Daryl Mitchell (26 runs from 19 balls) and Conway made light work of the run chase with an unbeaten 58-run partnership for the third wicket.

Devon Conway’s IPL 2025 season with Chennai Super Kings

Devon Conway got to play just six matches for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025 and endured a mediocre campaign, scoring just 156 runs at a strike-rate of 131.09.

This includes just two half-centuries. Overall, he has played 29 matches in the IPL since making his debut in 2022, all for Chennai Super Kings.

ALSO READ:

The veteran batter has 1080 runs at a strike-rate of 139.72. He enjoyed a stellar IPL 2023 season, aggregating 672 runs from 16 matches to play a crucial part in Chennai Super Kings’ title triumph. He was the third highest run-getter in the IPL that season.

Post the IPL, Conway turned up for Texas Super Kings in the Major League Cricket (MLC) tournament in USA. He scored just 135 runs from four matches at a strike-rate of 127.35, which includes one fifty that came against MI New York.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.