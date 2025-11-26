Part of CSK Squad 2026, Urvil Patel Dazzles With 31-Ball Century in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Urvil Patel hit a 31-ball ton in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy fixture between Gujarat and Services. He came with all guns blazing in the game and hit a remarkable century to put his team in a comfortable position.

Opening the innings, Urvil first completed his fifty in just 14 balls before getting his century in 31 deliveries. This was the third-fastest century in the tournament’s history, and he also has the fastest of the competition in 28 balls.

CSK batter Urvil Patel boosts his stocks before IPL 2026

Urvil Patel showed flashes of brilliance with the bat in IPL 2025. A notable aspect of his batting has been his ability to score quickly and deal in boundaries.

That’s something CSK need as they look to form a dynamic top order for the next season. These knocks will boost his chances of making it to the playing XI in IPL 2026.

More to follow…

