CSK Denied DRS Call For Dewald Brevis, Loses Wicket After Timer Runs Out vs RCB in IPL 2025

Dewald Brevis was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Lungi Ngidi.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Dewald Brevis was dismissed in controversial fashion in the IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday.

How Dewald Brevis would have survived

Facing Lungi Ngidi in the 17th over, Dewald Brevis was struck LBW and the umpire gave him out.

Dewald Brevis couldn’t Review it on time. The ball was missing the leg stump. A huge moment in the game.



– Drama in CSK vs RCB game as always pic.twitter.com/XX1EUYMmcQ — Nadeem (@cricupdatesonX) May 3, 2025

Brevis then got involved in a discussion with his partner Ravindra Jadeja but by the time he asked the umpire for a review, the DRS timer had seemingly run out.

Interestingly, had Brevis taken the review, the South African would have been not out. Ball-tracking showed the that impact was on umpire’s call whereas the ball was missing leg-stump.

CSK go down to RCB, again

That was a huge opportunity lost for Chennai Super Kings as they went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by two runs. Brevis’ dismissal was not the only turning point in the visitors’ run chase. At one stage, Chennai Super Kings were cruising with Ayush Mhatre (94) and Ravindra Jadeja (77) in the middle.

The two of them forged 114 runs for the third wicket and it seemed like Chennai Super Kings would have it their way. However, the teenager Mhatre was dismissed in the 17th over, leaving the Yellow Brigade at 172/3. The very next ball, the visitors lost Dewald Brevis, leaving them in a spot of bother at 172/4.

ALSO READ:

MS Dhoni waked out to bat a number six and while he could not stay on till the end, the former India captain did his bit with an eight-ball 12, hitting a six in the process. Yash Dayal dismissed Dhoni in the third ball of the final over and Chennai Super Kings suddenly found themselves at 201/5. MS Dhoni’s dismissal was the final nail in the coffin.

The Rajat Patidar-led side jumped to the top of the 10-team IPL standings with 16 points from 11 matches and look well set to make to the playoffs. Chennai Super Kings, already eliminated, remain rock-bottom of the standings with four points from 11 matches.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.