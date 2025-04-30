CSK Endure Forgettable Chepauk Record Following Four-Wicket Loss to Punjab Kings in IPL 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) were officially eliminated from IPL 2025 on Wednesday.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) succumbed to a new low following their four-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an IPL 2025 match at Chepauk on Wednesday. Not only were they officially eliminated from the tournament, they set a forgettable record in home matches this season.

CSK’s home run to forget in IPL 2025

Following their loss to Punjab Kings on Wednesday, Chennai Super Kings have now lost five matches at Chepauk in IPL 2025. This is the most number of home games that the Yellow Brigade have lost in a single IPL season. Chennai Super Kings had lost four matches at Chepauk each in 2008 and 2012.

This is also the first-ever time that Chennai Super Kings have lost five consecutive matches at Chepauk. The MS Dhoni-led sde remain rock-bottom of the 10-team IPL standings with four points from 10 matches.

The only wins for Chennai Super Kings so far have come against their arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

How PBKS beat CSK

Punjab Kings had won the toss and opted to field first against Chennai Super Kings. The hosts lost openers Shaikh Rasheed (11), Ayush Mhatre (7) as well as number four batter Ravindra Jadeja (17) in the powerplay. Chennai Super Kings were 48/3 in the powerplay phase but in came Sam Curran (88) and Dewald Brevis (32) to the rescue.

The England international proved his doubters wrong with a 30-ball fifty whereas the South African played a supporting role from the other end. The two of them forged 78 runs for the fourth wicket to take Chennai Super Kings to 190.

In their reply, Punjab Kings lost Priyansh Arya (44) in the powerplay, but skipper Shreyas Iyer (72) and Prabhsimran Singh (54) forged 72 runs for the second wicket. Between the 13th and 15th overs, Punjab Kings lost Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, but not without setting up a platform at 136/3.

Shashank Singh played a vital cameo of 23 runs from 12 balls, and despite a few nervy moments that included Iyer’s dismissal in the 19th over, Punjab Kings crossed the finish line with two balls to spare. The win took Punjab Kings to second place with 13 points from 10 matches.

