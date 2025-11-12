CSK Eyes Another Kerala Talent After Sanju Samson, Could Be A Target At IPL 2026 Auction

He also took part in the Kerala Cricket League 2025.

With the retention deadline in a few days, all teams are finalising their team sheets for the 2026 season. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are in talks for a trade to acquire Kerala player Sanju Samson in exchange for Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. Another State talent that CSK look to target is Mohamed Enaan.

CSK Set Eyes on Mohamed Enaan

Enaan is a 19-year-old leg-spinner who plays for Kerala and India Under-19s. Recently, he represented India on the England Youth Tour. In his only multi-day game, Enaan took a wicket across two innings. He also added 28 runs with the bat.

During the One-Day games, Enaan scalped two wickets in two games at a respectable economy of five. However, his average shot up to 45 from just two games.

More recently, he took part in the Kerala Cricket League 2025 and played six matches for Alleppey Ripples. The young player returned with four wickets, including a Player of the Match for his top spell of 3/40. However, he had a high average of 34+ with an economy rate of just under 10.

Why Mohamed Enaan Could be a Good Bid for CSK in IPL 2026 Auction

Surprisingly, for a team with their home ground in Chepauk offering spin-friendly pitches, the Super Kings look short-handed. Shortly after the conclusion of IPL 2025, Ravichandran Ashwin retired from the lucrative league. With the ongoing trade news of Ravindra Jadeja to Rajasthan Royals, Chennai are losing yet another proven spinner.

Their other spin options, Rachin Ravindra and Deepak Hooda, are set to be released as part of the CSK auction strategy 2026.

Coming to dedicated legbreak bowlers, the Men in Yellow have 32-year-old Shreyas Gopal and 21-year-old Shaik Rasheed. The 22-year-old Dewald Brevis can also bowl part-time.

On that note, Gopal didn’t get a game to play in the previous season. Overall, in 52 matches in his IPL career, he has 52 wickets and 180 runs to his name. Rasheed made 71 runs last season, but he was not trusted with the ball. His top knock of 27 came against Lucknow Super Giants.

On the other hand, Brevis has bowled only half an over in three IPL seasons so far, scalping a solitary wicket in 2022.

Thus, Enaan seems to be the best bet for the Super Kings to groom and have a future star in the making, especially since Gopal may not play more than a couple of cycles before hanging up his boots.

