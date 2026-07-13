5 Top CSK Head Coach Contenders to Replace Stephen Fleming

Chennai Super Kings have entered a new era as they are searching for a new CSK head coach after parting ways with Stephen Fleming. This brings an end to one of the most successful coach-franchise partnerships in Indian Premier League history. Fleming, who first joined CSK as a player in 2008 before taking over as head coach in 2009, guided the franchise to five IPL titles, two Champions League T20 crowns and 10 IPL finals during his remarkable tenure.

With the franchise now searching for a new leader to steer the team forward, attention has quickly shifted to who could occupy one of the most coveted coaching positions in world cricket. While Chennai Super Kings are yet to make an official announcement, several names have emerged as potential contenders.

Hemang Badani as Top CSK Head Coach Contender?

Former India batter Hemang Badani has emerged as the early favourite to take over the role. According to multiple reports, the 48-year-old is among the leading candidates being considered by the franchise.

Badani has built an impressive coaching résumé in recent years, earning praise for his work in domestic cricket and franchise leagues. He is regarded as a tactically astute coach with a strong focus on player development, qualities that align well with CSK’s long-standing philosophy of backing players and creating a stable environment.

Appointing Badani would also represent a fresh direction for the franchise while still keeping an Indian voice at the helm.

Michael Hussey

If continuity is the priority, Michael Hussey remains one of the strongest contenders.

The former Australia batter has been part of Chennai Super Kings’ coaching setup for several seasons and understands the franchise’s culture better than most. Having worked closely alongside Fleming, Hussey already possesses an in-depth understanding of the team’s systems, planning and dressing-room environment.

Promoting Hussey would ensure minimal disruption and allow CSK to preserve much of the philosophy that has defined the franchise’s success over the last decade and a half.

MS Dhoni

No discussion surrounding the CSK coaching role is complete without mentioning MS Dhoni.

The legendary captain remains the face of the franchise and has played a significant role in shaping its identity over the years. Naturally, many fans have called for Dhoni to take over following Fleming’s departure.

However, there is currently no indication that Dhoni is set to become the next head coach. While he is widely expected to remain closely associated with Chennai Super Kings even after his playing career ends, a transition into a mentor or coaching role appears more likely in the future than immediately.

Rahul Dravid

Former India head coach Rahul Dravid has also been linked with the vacancy, largely because of his outstanding coaching credentials.

Dravid has enjoyed success with India’s Under-19 setup, the National Cricket Academy and the senior national team, while also previously coaching in the IPL. His reputation for developing young talent and creating structured team environments would make him an attractive option for any franchise.

That said, there have been no credible reports suggesting CSK have approached Dravid, making his name more speculative than concrete at this stage.

VVS Laxman

Another highly respected figure in Indian cricket, VVS Laxman has also featured in discussions.

Laxman has earned widespread praise for nurturing India’s next generation of cricketers through his work at the National Cricket Academy and with various India A and age-group teams. His calm leadership style and emphasis on player development closely match Chennai’s long-term approach.

Like Dravid, however, there is currently little evidence linking him directly with the position.

Who is the frontrunner?

At present, Hemang Badani appears to be the strongest contender based on reports surrounding CSK’s search for Fleming’s successor. Michael Hussey remains the leading internal candidate and would offer continuity, while Dhoni, Dravid and Laxman remain names that continue to generate discussion because of their stature in Indian cricket.

Whoever eventually takes charge will inherit one of the IPL’s most successful franchises while also carrying the responsibility of succeeding a coach who helped define Chennai Super Kings’ golden era. Replacing Stephen Fleming will be no easy task, but the decision is likely to shape the next chapter in the franchise’s history.