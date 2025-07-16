CSK In Separate Talks With Rajasthan Royals For Trade Of Fast Bowler Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

This comes at a time when the future of Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson is reportedly uncertain.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Mukesh Choudhary is reportedly likely to be traded to Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction that will take place in a few months.

Mukesh Choudhary to Rajasthan Royals?

The reports of Mukesh’s trade comes at a time when Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson’s future with the franchise is uncertain.

There are reports that Chennai Super Kings are interested in acquiring Sanju Samson on a trade deal, more so with the possible retirement of MS Dhoni. Should Chennai Super Kings acquire Sanju Samson, they will have an aggressive top-order batter who has also showcased his brilliant leadership qualities.

However, IPL 2025 did not go to plan for Sanju Samson. Because of a thumb injury he had sustained, Riyan Parag took over as stand-in captain for the first three games whereas Samson played solely as a batter. He managed to score just 285 runs from nine matches in IPL 2025, scoring just one fifty.

Mukesh Choudhary’s IPL career

Mukesh Choudhary was acquired by Chennai Super Kings for INR 20 lakhs at the IPL 2022 mega-auction. He has been with franchise ever since, having played 16 matches and taken 17 wickets. He played 13 matches for the Yellow Brigade in his first season, but across the 2023 and 2024 seasons, the Maharashtra speedster has played just three matches and taken one wicket.

Rajasthan Royals are in need of a revamp as far as their pace attack Is concerned. Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga as he joint-highest wicket-taker for Rajasthan Royals with 11 wickets, along with Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana on the same number of wickets.

Sandeep Sharma took nine wickets from 10 matches but a finger injury meant that Rajasthan Royals suffered a significant blow. The inaugural champions were then almost reliant completely on Jofra Archer, who had conceded 76 runs in his first game of the season.

Rajasthan Royals were knocked out in the league stage of IPL 2025 after they finished in ninth place with eight points from 14 matches. The Jaipur-based franchise are yet to win the IPL since clinching the inaugural season in 2008.

Chennai Super Kings, too, missed out on the IPL playoffs after finishing in 10th and last place with eight points from 14 matches.

