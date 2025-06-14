News
[WATCH] CSK IPL 2025 Recruit Goes on a Six-Hitting Spree, Blasts 22-Ball Fifty in Maharashtra Premier League T20
[WATCH] CSK IPL 2025 Recruit Goes on a Six-Hitting Spree, Blasts 22-Ball Fifty in Maharashtra Premier League T20

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: June 14, 2025 - 2 min read
[WATCH] CSK IPL 2025 Recruit Goes on a Six-Hitting Spree, Blasts 22-Ball Fifty in Maharashtra Premier League T20

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) signing for Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Ramakrishna Ghosh, gave a testament to his big-hitting skills as he slammed a quickfire 22-ball fifty in the ongoing Maharashtra Premier League T20. Playing for the Puneri Bappa, his knock came in a match against the Kolhapur Taskers, where he hit five maximums and a boundary, while batting at a fiery strike rate of 217.39.

The INR 30 lakh recruit, who is a bowling all-rounder, delivered with the ball as well, picking up two wickets in four overs. Ghosh’s heroics eventually helped Puneri Bappa seal a win by five wickets and climb to the second spot in the points table with three wins from six games and seven points.

Watch the video of his batting carnage below.

ALSO READ:

CSK talent Ramakrishna Ghosh makes a strong case for IPL 2025

While the 27-year-old did not get a chance to make his IPL debut, his recent performances will definitely boost his case for the upcoming season. With the presence of big all-rounders like Sam Curran and the India spin duo of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, it was extremely difficult for Ramakrishna to break into the playing XI.

However, a poor season which saw CSK finish last in the points table has made the franchise shift their focus to grooming youngsters for the future. Thus Ramakrishna, given his talent, can evolved into a crucial cog in the CSK setup if he is retained and gets the backing.

In case he is released, Ramakrishna’s stocks will make him a hot commodity in the auction pool.

