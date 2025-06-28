CSK IPL 2025 Sensation Impresses on Test Debut; Slams a Series of Three Sixes To Reach Fifty

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batting sensation from the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025), Dewald Brevis continued his six-hitting spree on his Test debut for South Africa in the first of the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe.

The 22-year-old gave a testament to his sheer power and audacious batting by reaching his half-century after slamming three sixes in four balls. Brevis was batting on 33 and hit the three maximums to reach 51. He was eventually dismissed off the same score after facing 41 balls.

Nevertheless, Brevis’ innings was filled with firepower as he hit another six and three more boundaries in his knock.

ZIM vs SA so far

Speaking about the match, the Proteas were dealt an early blow after getting reduced to 23 for 3 within the 15th over. In the absence of top-order regulars in Ryan Rickelton, Aiden Markram and Temba Bavuma – the first two rested and the skipper out with a hamstring injury, the reigning WTC champions were left rattled by Tanaka Chivanga, who claimed all the first three wickets.

After Wiaan Mulder was runout for 17, it was the young debutant pair of Dewald Brevis and 19-year-old Lhuan-dre Pretorius who stitched a crucial 95-run stand to make amends for the early setbacks.

At the time of writing this, Lhuan-dre has crossed the three figure mark and the Proteas have crossed the 200-run mark with four wickets remaining.

Dewald Brevis was a revelation for CSK in IPL 2025

With the five-time champions struggling throughout their batting lineup, Brevis joining midway through the season was a revelation. Brought in for INR 2.2 crores as Gurjapneet Singh’s replacement, Brevis owned the No.6 spot and provided some stability lower down the order. He was extremely impressive in the six games he played, scoring 225 runs at a fiery strike rate of 180, including two half-centuries too.

Given his promising display, it is likely that CSK will look to retain him for the next IPL 2026 season as well.

