Several IPL stars were on show during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 final, and a few of them played exceptionally well.
indian-premier-league-ipl

CSK, KKR Openers and Punjab Kings, Mumbai Indians Pacers Shine in MLC 2025 Final

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 14, 2025
4 min read

Numerous IPL players performed in MLC 2025 final.

Several IPL stars were on show during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 final, and a few of them played exceptionally well.

Several IPL stars were on show during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 final, and a few of them played exceptionally well, even though some performances went in vain. There were players from Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians (MI), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who impressed in their respective departments.

It started with a fabulous knock from Quinton de Kock, who scored 77 runs in just 46 balls, including six boundaries and four maximums, at a strike rate of 167.39. While opening the innings, he ensured MI New York were off to a stable start and reached a fighting 180/7 in their allotted 20 overs.

Quinton ended as the leading run-scorer of the match and was instrumental in MI New York’s victory in the summit clash. In the same innings, Lockie Ferguson bowled a sensational spell, snaring three wickets for 21 runs at an economy rate of 5.20 in his four-over spell.

He dismissed big batters like Monank Patel, Quinton de Kock, and Kieron Pollard to prevent the New York-based franchise from taking the game away with a big first-innings total. His spell eventually turned out to be the best of the contest, even if Washington Freedom failed to get over the line.

Rachin Ravindra dazzles with sublime strokeplay, Trent Boult shows his experience

During the second innings, Washington Freedom didn’t have a great start, as they lost two wickets inside five deliveries without scoring a run. However, Rachin Ravindra held one end tight and came up with a fabulous knock, scoring 70 runs in 41 deliveries, comprising eight boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 170.73.

He played his shots all around the ground and impressed with his authoritative strokeplay, as he often does when he gets going. Rachin’s knock ensured the Freedom recovered after early troubles, but he got out at the wrong time and allowed MI New York to storm back into the game.

Trent Boult was one of the biggest reasons behind MINY’s terrific bowling show, as they defended the target against a strong batting lineup. He swung the new ball again and scalped two early wickets to put the pressure on the chasing side in a big final.

ALSO READ:

When he returned for his second spell, Boult put on a yorker masterclass in death overs and gave absolutely nothing to the Freedom batters, which helped other bowlers dismiss them, as batters were forced to take unnecessary risks against them. Eventually, the Kiwi pacer ended with 2/32, and this spell again highlighted Boult’s improvement as a death-over bowler, confirming he is not only a powerplay specialist anymore.

Quinton and Rachin will likely be released; Boult set to be retained before IPL 2026 auction

If we talk about IPL 2026 retention scenarios, KKR and CSK might release Quinton de Kock and Rachin Ravindra, respectively. Both players were underwhelming in IPL 2025 and were one of the reasons behind their teams’ mediocre performances throughout the season.

Quinton could only score 152 runs at a tepid average of 21.71 and a 129.91 strike rate in eight innings, including a solitary fifty. Meanwhile, Rachin scored 191 runs at an average of 27.28 and a strike rate of 128.18 in eight outings, comprising a fifty.

Meanwhile, Trent Boult will definitely be retained by the Mumbai Indians after his exceptional bowling performance in IPL 2025. He was their leading wicket-taker, snaring 22 wickets at 23.50 runs apiece in 16 innings, including a four-wicket haul.

His improved bowling returns have been noteworthy, and MI have no reason to release a match-winner. Boult is perfectly suited for the home games at the Wankhede Stadium, and his improved death-over bowling makes him a complete bowler.

Lockie Ferguson also has a case to be retained by Punjab Kings, given that he has impressed everywhere lately. He played four games in IPL 2025, scalping five wickets at an average of 20.80 before an injury ruled him out of the tournament.

Ferguson is among the finest enforcers in the middle overs in the league and can cramp batters for room. That makes him an asset, and the Kiwi pacer has impressed Ricky Ponting in two consecutive MLC seasons, meaning PBKS might retain him.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Lockie ferguson
MI
MLC 2025 Final
Mumbai Indians
PBKS
Punjab Kings
Quinton De Kock
Rachin Ravindra
Trent Boult
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

Read more

