CSK off-season XI: Best Chennai Super Kings Franchise XI in 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl

CSK Off-Season XI: Best Super Kings Franchise XI Based On Performances Across Global Leagues in 2025 

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar
Last updated: August 3, 2025
3 min read

They have teams in three different leagues.

CSK off-season XI: Best Chennai Super Kings Franchise XI in 2025

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are one of the most successful franchises in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But they are catching up to other franchises when it comes to globalisation of their brand. Apart from the IPL team, they have sister franchises in two other T20 leagues around the globe. 

India Cements, who own the CSK franchise, have expanded their brand with Joburg Super Kings in SA20 and Texas Super Kings in Major League Cricket. They have had some terrific players showcasing their talent in these three leagues this year. 

It would be interesting to come up with the Chennai Super Kings franchise XI. This CSK off-season XI will feature players from across global leagues barring IPL 2025.  

How would the Chennai Super Kings Franchise XI batting unit shape up? 

Faf du Plessis will open the innings for the CSK off-season XI, having done well in both SA20 and MLC 2025. Du Plessis made 286 runs for Joburg Super Kings at an average of 28 and strike rate of 138. He was outstanding in MLC, where he struck 468 runs in the season at a strike rate of 170 while averaging 52. 

Partnering him will be Jonny Bairstow, who made 232 runs in South Africa at an average of 38 and strike rate of 134. He batted in the middle order for most part but opening suits him better. 

Devon Conway hasn’t been at his best this year for any of the Super Kings teams. But lack of options means he gets into this line-up along with Leus du Ploy. 

Shubham Ranjane had an excellent season for Texas Super Kings recently. Batting in the middle order, he made 268 runs at an average of 67 while striking at 160. 

Donovan Ferreira was the biggest positive for the Super Kings this year as he showed some real growth. He struck 163 runs in the SA20 at a strike rate of 155 and was even better in MLC 2025, where he smashed 248 runs at a strike rate of 218. Ferreira has grown into the lower middle finisher role. On the back of these performances, CSK are reportedly trying to trade him in the IPL from Delhi Capitals. 

ALSO READ: 

How does the bowling attack look? 

The bowling attack for the CSK off-season XI will have a pace battery of Adam Milne, Hardus Viljoen, and Lutho Sipamla. In the spin department, there will be Noor Ahmad and Akeal Hosein along with Ferreira.

Noor Ahmad has played for CSK and Texas Super Kings this year, and was their top wicket-taker in both leagues. He picked 15 wickets in the MLC at an economy of 8.04. Akeal was magnificent in Major League Cricket, taking 10 wickets in six innings at an economy of just 4.80. Ferreira was superb with his off-spin bowling in his home league, snaring eight wickets at 5.81 rpo. 

Hardus Viljoen had a terrific SA20 campaign earlier this year, where he claimed 14 scalps in just eight games at 7.92 economy. Sipamla also had a decent tournament with 12 wickets at an economy of 8.26. 

The Kiwi speedster Adam Milne had an outstanding season for Texas Super Kings recently. He snared 14 wickets in just six matches while conceding at 7.10. Milne could earn himself a bid in the IPL 2026 auction on the back of this performance. 

CSK Off-season XI

Here’s the best CSK off-season XI:

  • Faf du Plessis 
  • Jonny Bairstow 
  • Devon Conway
  • Leus du Ploy
  • Shubham Ranjane 
  • Donovan Ferreira 
  • Akeal Hosein 
  • Hardus Viljoen 
  • Noor Ahmad 
  • Adam Milne 
  • Lutho Sipamla

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
ILT20 2025
IPL 2025
Joburg Super Kings
MLC 2025
SA20
Texas Super Kings
Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

