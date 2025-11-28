CSK Pacer Anshul Kamboj Dismisses Abhishek Sharma Twice in Haryana vs Punjab SMAT Clash, Takes 2/0 in Super Over

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Anshul Kamboj showed his impressive bowling skills in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match while playing for Haryana against Punjab at the Gymkhana Ground in Hyderabad.

Anshul Kamboj Outplays Abhishek Sharma Throughout the Match

In the match, Anshul Kamboj, who has been retained by CSK for the upcoming season, dismissed star India batter and world No. 1 in T20Is, Abhishek Sharma, twice. In the second innings, when Haryana set Punjab a target of 208, Anshul took the wicket of Abhishek Sharma in his second over. He also dismissed Prabhsimran Singh in the same over. He bowled four overs, gave away 26 runs, and picked up two wickets.

The match ended in a thrilling finish as Punjab also scored 207 in their second innings, which tied the game and took it to a Super Over. Anshul Kamboj bowled the Super Over for Haryana and took both wickets without conceding a single run. He again dismissed Abhishek Sharma, and the other wicket he took was of Sanvir Singh. In the end, Haryana won the match in the Super Over, as Nishant Sindhu hit a boundary on the first ball when they needed just one run to win.

ALSO READ:

Haryana and Punjab Deliver a Thrilling Match

Earlier, Haryana scored 207 for nine in the first innings. Their skipper Ankit Kumar scored 51 off 26 balls. Nishant Sindhu, who has been retained by Gujarat Titans for the upcoming IPL season, scored 61 off 32 balls, including eight fours and three sixes. For Punjab, Ashwani Kumar took three wickets, while Abhishek Sharma, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Mayank Markande picked up one wicket each.

In reply, Punjab also scored 207 for seven in their innings. After losing both openers early, Anmolpreet Singh scored 81 off 37 balls at a strike rate of 218.92. Lower down the order, Sanvir Singh scored 30 not out off 16 balls. For Haryana, Anshul Kamboj, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Samant Jakhar took two wickets each.

With this win, Haryana opened their account in the SMAT 2025. They lost their first match against Puducherry by five runs. So far, they have played two matches, won one, and lost one.

Punjab, who won their first match against Himachal Pradesh by five wickets, have now played two matches as well, with one win and one loss after the defeat against Haryana.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.