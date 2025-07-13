CSK Player Gets Lifeline To Push for IPL 2026 Retention After Replacing Former RCB Star for T20I Tri-Series

He had an underwhelming IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway has been included in New Zealand’s T20I squad for the upcoming Tri-series involving Zimbabwe and South Africa. He was initially not named, but an injury to Finn Allen opened the doors for his return.

All matches (45) Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 ECS-W Belgium, 2025 European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 Global Super League, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Live – oneday – Klang Assam Women tour of Malaysia, 2025 MAL-W 93/10 ASM-W 27/0 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 INA 141/10 PHL 142/4 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Kecamatan Kuta Selatan Bali Bash International Tri Series, 2025 SK – INA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dambulla Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Krefeld ECI Germany-Belgium, 2025 GER – BEL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Sofia ECN Bulgaria T20I, 2025 GBT – BUL – Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BJKW – FELW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 BBW – LMLW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Belgium ECS-W Belgium, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG – KNCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 VBG – SCK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 KNCC – LEM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 SCK – GCA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Germany European Cricket Series Germany, Krefeld T10, 2025 GCA – LEM – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 NVR 185/6 CCC 6/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – BCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 HH – RR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Georgetown Global Super League, 2025 GAW – DC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 CHK – STCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 GUJCC – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie Major League Cricket, 2025 WAF – MINY – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – YAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 ML – GER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Malawi Quadrangular T20I Series in Malawi, 2025 BHN – TAN – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A 173/6 Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 WOR – LEI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 HAM – SUSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 GLAM – GLO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 BB – NOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Leeds Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 YOR – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 LAN – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 SURR – SOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Vitality T20 Blast, 2025 KENT – MID – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Manchester Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 LAN-W – DUR-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – London Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 SUR-W – SOM-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 HAM-W – BRB-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom Women’s Vitality Blast T20, 2025 ESS-W – TBLZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Standings

Allen suffered a foot injury while playing for the San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 and has been ruled out for the whole series. Conway comes as a like-for-like replacement, given he also opens the innings and keeps the wickets.

His last outing for the Kiwis in the shortest format came in the T20 World Cup last year, when New Zealand were eliminated in the group stage. Since then, the team has given chances to Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert, who have done reasonably well and supported Finn Allen precisely at the top.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, New Zealand have also added Mitch Hay, James Neesham, and Tim Robinson as a cover for Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra. They will be involved in the MLC 2025 final between Washington Freedom and MI New York on Monday (July 14) and might be unavailable for the initial match to maintain workload.

Devon Conway gets a lifeline to push for IPL 2026 retention

While dropped initially, Devon Conway has a chance to impress in the tri-series and press a case for IPL 2026 retention. He had an underwhelming IPL 2025, scoring 156 runs at a meagre average of 26 and a 131.09 strike rate in six innings, including two fifties.

He was one of the reasons behind CSK’s mediocre performances throughout the season, for he couldn’t provide consistent starts from the top and put ample pressure on the middle order. Even in MLC 2025, the southpaw wasn’t up to the mark and could only score 135 runs at a strike rate of 127.35 across four innings and was dropped.

Devon Conway with his maiden fifty this season ✅

Shivam Dube flexing his arms ✅#CSK puts the foot on the accelerator 📈



They need another 75 runs from 30 deliveries.



Updates ▶ https://t.co/HzhV1VtSRq #TATAIPL | #PBKSvCSK | @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/5JLVV9wc4u — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 8, 2025

He was bought for a big INR 6.25 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, and CSK might release him to free some budget and get better players. The only way for him to secure retention is by performing consistently for New Zealand and other T20 leagues, thereby regaining form.

The tri-series comes as an ideal opportunity, and Conway must make it count in Allen’s absence. That will help him in two ways: returning to the national squad and boosting his IPL 2026 retention chances before the auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.