Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Devon Conway has been included in New Zealand’s T20I squad for the upcoming Tri-series.
indian-premier-league-ipl

CSK Player Gets Lifeline To Push for IPL 2026 Retention After Replacing Former RCB Star for T20I Tri-Series

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain
Last updated: July 13, 2025
3 min read

He had an underwhelming IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Devon Conway has been included in New Zealand’s T20I squad for the upcoming Tri-series.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway has been included in New Zealand’s T20I squad for the upcoming Tri-series involving Zimbabwe and South Africa. He was initially not named, but an injury to Finn Allen opened the doors for his return.

Allen suffered a foot injury while playing for the San Francisco Unicorns in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 and has been ruled out for the whole series. Conway comes as a like-for-like replacement, given he also opens the innings and keeps the wickets.

His last outing for the Kiwis in the shortest format came in the T20 World Cup last year, when New Zealand were eliminated in the group stage. Since then, the team has given chances to Rachin Ravindra and Tim Seifert, who have done reasonably well and supported Finn Allen precisely at the top.

ALSO READ:

Meanwhile, New Zealand have also added Mitch Hay, James Neesham, and Tim Robinson as a cover for Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, and Rachin Ravindra. They will be involved in the MLC 2025 final between Washington Freedom and MI New York on Monday (July 14) and might be unavailable for the initial match to maintain workload.

Devon Conway gets a lifeline to push for IPL 2026 retention

While dropped initially, Devon Conway has a chance to impress in the tri-series and press a case for IPL 2026 retention. He had an underwhelming IPL 2025, scoring 156 runs at a meagre average of 26 and a 131.09 strike rate in six innings, including two fifties.

He was one of the reasons behind CSK’s mediocre performances throughout the season, for he couldn’t provide consistent starts from the top and put ample pressure on the middle order. Even in MLC 2025, the southpaw wasn’t up to the mark and could only score 135 runs at a strike rate of 127.35 across four innings and was dropped.

He was bought for a big INR 6.25 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, and CSK might release him to free some budget and get better players. The only way for him to secure retention is by performing consistently for New Zealand and other T20 leagues, thereby regaining form.

The tri-series comes as an ideal opportunity, and Conway must make it count in Allen’s absence. That will help him in two ways: returning to the national squad and boosting his IPL 2026 retention chances before the auction.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
Devon Conway
IPL 2026 Auction
Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

A cricket nerd.

