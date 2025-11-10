CSK Retention List 2026 Chances Increased As Andhra Pradesh Youngster’s Resilient Knock Helps Defeat Tamil Nadu in Ranji Trophy 2025

The IPL 2026 retention deadline is November 15.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) youngster, Shaik Rasheed, has made a strong case to enter the CSK retention list 2026. With just days to go for the IPL 2026 retention deadline, his gritty knock to rescue Andhra Pradesh from a tricky situation against Tamil Nadu in the fourth round of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 has grabbed the headlines.

Shaik Rasheed’s 87 Not Out Guides Andhra Pradesh to Victory in Ranji Trophy 2025

After electing to bat first, the two-time Ranji-winners, Tamil Nadu, could manage to post only 182 runs on the scoreboard. But chasing the low total, Andhra Pradesh were also off to a similar start, with two of their top-three batters dismissed for single-digit scores.

Coming in at No.4, Rasheed displayed sheer determination to notch up an unbeaten 87 off 150 balls. While just three other players managed to cross the double-digit mark, the 21-year-old’s rescue act propelled them to 177. His innings was laced with eight boundaries and two sixes.

But Tamil Nadu could not take the advantage of a mere five-run lead in the subsequent innings, once again bundling out for a cheap score of just 195. A combined effort from Andhra’s top and lower order chased the target successfully to climb to the second spot of the Elite group A. While Rasheed’s first-innings heroics helped Andhra to earn their second victory of the season, Sai Kishore and Co. are yet to register a win on the table so far.

Will CSK Retain Shaik Rasheed Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction?

Amidst the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 debacle of CSK, Rasheed was one of the few youngsters whom the franchise had tried to build their new generation of core players for the upcoming editions. But the opener could manage only 71 runs in his limited opportunity of just five matches.

However, the youngster had played some promising cameos in his debut season of the cash-rich league. Recently, veteran CSK player Ravichandran Ashwin has also praised Rasheed’s crucial knock in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26, which eventually proved to be a match-winning one.

Tamil Nadu go down to Andhra , Shaikh Rasheed’s first innings knock definitely made the difference.



It’s been a tough season so far for TN, hope the white ball leg brings some relief.



We have some good young talent and hope the selections can be role specific, rather than being… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 10, 2025

After a bottom-place finish in the IPL 2025, CSK would look for a major overhaul in the IPL 2026 auction. Having said that, the last season’s underwhelming outing is set to affect the CSK retention list 2026. But considering the fewer chances in the previous edition and a base price of INR 30 lakh, the Chennai outfit might opt to retain the player ahead of the IPL 2026 retention deadline.

