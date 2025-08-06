CSK Favourite Credits Former Franchise Legend After Impressive Showing in the Hundred Opening Game, Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention

He contributed with both bat and ball, proving his worth in this format again.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran churned out an all-round performance in the opening fixture of The Hundred 2025 between the London Spirit and Oval Invincibles at Lord’s. He contributed with both bat and ball, proving his worth in this format again.
In the first innings, Curran snared three wickets while conceding only 18 runs in 19 deliveries at a runs per ball ratio of 0.95. He dismissed batters like Ashton Turner, Luke Wood, and Richard Gleeson, bowling a tight spell on a relatively helpful deck for bowlers and ended as the second-best bowler in the game.
Later, in the second innings, he scored 14 runs in nine deliveries, including three boundaries, at a strike rate of 155.56 while batting at No.4. Ideally, he would have liked to finish the contest with the bat, but did well to keep the Invincibles on track in a short run-chase with a quick cameo.
He has always been a top performer in the competition and has started another season on a high note to help his team register a convincing six-wicket win with 31 balls to spare. While Rashid Khan won the Player of the Match award for a brilliant bowling show, Curran was equally good and added value with both bat and ball.
Following the game’s conclusion, Curran talked to the BBC Sports, where he revealed the different types of balls he uses to remain unpredictable. After discussing his seam-up stock delivery, he revealed a unique, slower one he had developed with the help of Dwayne Bravo a few years ago.
“The one I’ve been trying real slow is almost just let it float. I had a little bit of time with (Dwayne) Bravo three or four years ago at Chennai, and he’s obviously someone who mastered it, and he actually has an action where he goes over the top and it dips, whereas I am a bit more slingy. So, I feel you got to add something to your bowling, or you’re going to get caught out.”
Curran used this slower one to good effect when he dismissed Richard Gleeson on the 94th delivery of the first innings. It was bowled a fuller length, and the ball dipped quite late to get under the batter’s willow and crash the stumps.
Even the deck was slightly slower side, and the slower ones were working well, increasing Curran’s value. Slow pitches or big boundaries have often suited his craft, and the English all-rounder has clearly benefited from Bravo’s insights.
Sam Curran joined the Chennai Super Kings for INR 2.40 crores in the IPL 2025 auction, but his performances weren’t up to the mark. He could only grab a solitary wicket while conceding 11.08 runs per over in five wickets this season.
Further, he scored 114 runs at an average of 22.80 and a 135.71 strike rate in five outings, including a fifty. Overall, he didn’t have a fruitful season and was dropped at times due to his mediocre performances, so CSK must be thinking of releasing him before the IPL 2026 auction.
However, Curran has a chance to put on consistent performances in The Hundred 2025 and boost his retention chances. To his credit, he has started the tournament well, but the key will be to sustain consistency, something that was missing in IPL 2025.
CSK have often shown their liking towards Curran, and they can look to retain him if his performances improve in other T20 leagues, which could lead to a spot in the next IPL. He still has a lot to offer and is precisely the kind of player CSK look for.
