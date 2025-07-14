[WATCH] CSK Sensation Dewald Brevis Dazzles With Hattrick of Sixes en Route Fiery 41(17), Wins Maiden POTM for South Africa

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talent Dewald Brevis gave a sheer display of his incredible batting prowess, this time in the Proteas colours against Zimbabwe in the ongoing tri-series that also includes New Zealand.
Brevis, who recently made his Test debut for South Africa in the two-match series against Zimbabwe prior to the tri-series, dazzled with a quickfire 41 off 17, hitting at a blistering rate of 241. 18 which comprised five maximums.
During his carnage, the 22-year-old also slammed a hattrick of sixes and a boundary to rack up 25 runs in an over. Brevis’ explosive batting eventually helped the Proteas win the tri-series opener comfortably by five wickets and also earned him his maiden Player of the Match Award for the Proteas.
Watch the video of his carnage below.
With Heinrich Klaasen announcing his retirement from international cricket earlier this year, there is a big void in the Proteas squad that needs to be filled. Brevis with his recent performances and a prolific year in T20 cricket, playing across SA20, IPL, and the Vitality Blast has already put his name in the ring.
The youngster started the year brightly in the SA20, smashing 291 runs for MI Cape Town at a strike rate of 184.17, the highest strike-rate in the tournament, followed by his IPL heroics. He again impressed in the Vitality Blast, smashing 166 runs in eight games averaging over 30s with a SR over 180. He is currently the also fifth-highest six-hitter in 2025 so far with 64 maximums to his name.
The young batting all-rounder was secured by the five-time champions midway the IPL 2025 season for INR 2.2 crores as an injury replacement for Gurjapneet Singh. He impressed immediately and was one of the few positives in an otherwise lacklustre campaign for CSK where they finished at the bottom of the points table.
He owned the No.6 spot in the role of a finisher, slamming 225 runs in just six appearances at a fiery strike rate of 180, including two half-centuries.
