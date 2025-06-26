News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
dewald brevis heinrich klaasen replacement south africa squad t20 world cup 2026
indian-premier-league-ipl

Boosted by CSK Stint in IPL 2025, Can Dewald Brevis Fill The Big Boots Of Heinrich Klaasen For South Africa As T20 World Cup 2026 Looms?

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer
Last updated: June 26, 2025
5 min read
dewald brevis heinrich klaasen replacement south africa squad t20 world cup 2026

Dewald Brevis has been named in South Africa’s squad for the upcoming T20I tri-series in Zimbabwe, a significant call-up that signals the beginning of a new chapter in the Proteas’ white-ball setup. With Heinrich Klaasen announcing his retirement from international cricket last month, the race to replace him in the middle order has quietly begun, and Brevis has thrown his name into the mix with a standout 2025 across formats.

The Heinrich Klaasen hole in South Africa’s T20I plans

Heinrich Klaasen was one of South Africa’s most reliable and explosive middle-order options in T20Is and ODIs. Known for his ability to counter spin and accelerate in the middle overs, Klaasen played a vital role in South Africa’s white-ball setup since his debut in 2018. But after stepping away from Tests in early 2024 and being left out of CSA’s central contracts list this year, his full retirement wasn’t entirely unexpected.

Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2025 Scindia Cup

Head coach Shukri Conrad confirmed that Klaasen hadn’t been in recent conversations and admitted he was disappointed to lose a player of such impact. “He’s one of the best in the world, if not the best, among the white-ball middle-order batters,” Conrad said. While no reason was formally given, it’s understood that Klaasen’s pre-existing commitments to MLC and The Hundred would have clashed with South Africa’s upcoming tours, and Conrad has been vocal about wanting his top players available for national duty.

Klaasen finished his career with 118 white-ball internationals but only played 23 World Cup matches. His absence leaves South Africa searching for a new match-winner in the middle overs.

Dewald Brevis: Form across formats in 2025

If there’s one batter whose 2025 has screamed “ready,” it’s Dewald Brevis. The 21-year-old has had a prolific year in T20 cricket, playing across SA20, IPL, and the Vitality Blast. In 22 innings so far this year, he has scored 682 runs at an average of 40.11 and a strike rate of 181.86, including a whopping 59 sixes, on par with Nicholas Pooran, who’s played seven innings more.

The 59 sixes is the fourth-most by anyone in all T20s this year as of now.

He started the year brightly in the SA20, smashing 291 runs for MI Cape Town at a strike rate of 184.17, the highest strike-rate in the tournament (min. 10 balls). He followed it up with a late entry into the IPL as a replacement signing for Chennai Super Kings. Batting in the middle order for CSK, Brevis racked up 225 runs in just six innings at a strike rate of 180 and an average of 37.50.

Just days after IPL 2025 ended, Brevis debuted in the T20 Blast for Hampshire and made an immediate impact, smashing 68 off 32 balls. His innings featured four fours and six sixes and helped Hampshire post a massive 230/7, eventually winning the match by 106 runs. That knock continued a theme: wherever Brevis has played this year, he has made runs — quickly, aggressively, and consistently.

More than just a T20 basher

Brevis is often labelled a T20 specialist, but his numbers in 50-over cricket suggest a more complete batter is emerging. In the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge, Brevis batted between Nos. 4 and 6 and finished as the second-highest run-getter. He averaged 66 and struck at 156, registering a century and three fifties in seven matches.

He also finished as the second-highest run-scorer in South Africa’s first-class competition last summer, averaging 47.75. As a result, he has also been included in South Africa’s Test squad for the upcoming series against Zimbabwe, an indication that the selectors see him as a genuine all-format player in the long run.

Upcoming – oneday – Namibia
Assam tour of Namibia, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Namibia NAM

Assam ASM

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
Alembic Warriors ALW

47/3

Diamond Dazzlers DID

46/5

Alembic Warriors won by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
Diamond Dazzlers DID

38/7

Ami Super Avengers ASA

65/3

Ami Super Avengers beat Diamond Dazzlers by 27 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
A4 Power Strikers APS

37/5

Alembic Warriors ALW

39/2

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
Alembic Warriors ALW

Ami Super Avengers ASA

5/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 06:40 PM IST
Diamond Dazzlers DID

A4 Power Strikers APS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 02:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Vadodara
Baroda Premier League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 06:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
Shrachi Rarh Tigers SRTS

Rashmi Medinipur Wizards RAMW

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers LSKT

76/4

Servotech Siliguri Strikers SESS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
Adamas Howrah Warriors AHWS

Murshidabad Kings MUKS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kolkata
Bengal Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
Murshidabad Kueens Womens MK-W

29/1

Servotech Siliguri Strikers Womens SSS-W

45/4

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
Shrachi Rarh Tigers Womens SRT-W

77/6

Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers Womens LSKT-W

3/1

Match Abandoned due to rain.

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
Harbour Diamonds Womens HD-W

Adamas Howrah Warriors Womens AHW-W

Match Abandoned due to rain

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Women’s Pro T20 League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Harbour Diamonds Womens HD-W

Adamas Howrah Warriors Womens AHW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 09:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – North 24 Parganas
Bengal Womens Pro T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:30 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
KCC Lions KCCL

113/5

FinCC Gladiators FCCG

112/6

KCC Lions won by 5 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
KCC Lions KCCL

112/5

Oulu CC OCC

115/3

Oulu CC beat KCC Lions by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
Vantaa Vipers VTV

158/8

Oulu CC OCC

38/0

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 05:45 PM IST
FinCC Gladiators FCCG

Greater Helsinki Markhors GHM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
Greater Helsinki Markhors GHM

Vantaa Vipers VTV

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 11:45 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 04:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Kerava
ECS Finland, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 07:45 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures
Live – t20 – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
North West Warriors NWW

138/8

Munster Reds MUR

3/0

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 10:00 PM IST
Team TGS TGS

Thunder Cats B THUB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 01:15 AM IST
YSSC YSS

Thunder Cats THN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Lexus LEX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 12:30 AM IST
Team TGS TGS

Gulf Cable GUC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Klang
MCA T20 Tri Series, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 07:30 AM IST
Malaysia Reds MR

Malaysia Blues MB

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Seattle Orcas SOR

144/10

San Francisco Unicorns SFU

176/8

San Francisco Unicorns beat Seattle Orcas by 32 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Los Angeles Knight Riders LAKR

Washington Freedom WAF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 05:30 AM IST
Seattle Orcas SOR

MI New York MINY

Fixtures Standings
Live – oneday – United Kingdom
New Zealand A Women tour of England, 2025
England Women A ENGA-W

94/3

New Zealand Women A NZA-W

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

111/10

Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

112/2

Cricket Association Of Tathangchen won by 8 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Black Eagle SAP BES

134/8

Alpine Sporting Club ALSC

138/7

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 08:30 AM IST
Pakyong XI PYXI

Avengers C C AVECC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Royal North Brothers RNB

Yuksom Capitals YUC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Saint George
Sri Lanka Emerging tour of West Indies, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:00 PM IST
West Indies Academy WIA

Sri Lanka Emerging SLEM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
27 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
28 Jun 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Calabash Giants CBG

Whiptail Smashers WTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Tirunelveli
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
26 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Nellai Royal Kings NRK

Dindigul Dragons DID

Fixtures Standings

Why Dewald Brevis fits into Klaasen’s role

From a skillset standpoint, Brevis offers many of the traits that made Klaasen valuable. He’s a powerful six-hitter, especially against spin, and is comfortable playing between overs 7–15, a phase where Klaasen excelled in T20s. Brevis can bat anywhere in the top six, giving the team flexibility in how they shape their lineup.

He brings energy at the crease, rotates strike well, and rarely lets bowlers settle. His shot range, power game, and rapid starts make him a threat in any T20 lineup. In that sense, he mirrors what Klaasen brought to the team, only at a younger age, with long-term potential.

While Brevis has ticked many boxes this year, a notable concern remains: his vulnerability against high-end pace and the short ball. At domestic level, and even in the IPL, this hasn’t been widely exposed, but at the international level, quality fast bowlers may target that weakness more deliberately.

His technique against the short ball remains a work in progress. For now, South Africa might consider pairing him with more experienced campaigners in the middle order, shielding him slightly while allowing him to grow into the role.

ALSO READ:

Time to make his name

Brevis is no longer “Baby AB.” That nickname, once used to compare him with AB de Villiers, has been set aside. He is charting his own path, and 2025 has shown how far he has come. His IPL stint with CSK, followed by T20 Blast form and strong domestic numbers, have propelled him back into the national fold.

He was not part of CSA’s recent central contracts list , but his performances suggest that could soon change. With the T20 World Cup 2026 just a year away, Brevis has time and opportunity on his side. South Africa’s middle order is undergoing a transition, and he has a clear shot at owning that Klaasen-shaped role.

Replacing a player like Heinrich Klaasen isn’t easy. But Dewald Brevis is arguably the most exciting option South Africa have right now. The tri-series in Zimbabwe is a low-pressure environment to test him, and if he carries his domestic form into international cricket, the Proteas may have already found their answer ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Dewald Brevis
Heinrich Klaasen
South Africa
CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

Related posts

kkr-star-bowler-anrich-nortje-set-to-be-released-ahead-of-ipl-2026-auction-after-persistent-injury-concerns

KKR Star Bowler Set To Be Released Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction After Persistent Injury Concerns

He played just two matches for KKR in IPL 2025.
4:51 pm
Vishnu PN
Gujarat Titans Star Gerald Coetzee Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Boosts IPL 2026 Retention Chances

Gujarat Titans Star Impresses in MLC 2025 Despite Defeat, Boosts IPL 2026 Retention Chances

He took 3 wickets for 34 runs in his 4 overs.
3:32 pm
Sagar Paul
SRH Superstar Heinrich Klaasen Struggles For Form After International Retirement; IPL 2026 Retention Could Be Under Threat

SRH Superstar Struggles For Form After International Retirement; IPL 2026 Retention Could Be Under Threat

SRH retained him for a whopping INR 23 crores ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.
2:56 pm
Sreejita Sen
RCB Hero Romario Shepherd Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Strong All-Round Performance in MLC 2025 To Push San Francisco Unicorns to Playoffs

RCB Hero Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention With Strong All-Round Performance in MLC 2025 To Push San Francisco Unicorns to Playoffs

With the ball, he bowled three overs, conceded just 16 runs, and picked up two wickets.
11:50 am
Sagar Paul
punjab kings gujarat titans trade glenn maxwell glenn phillips ipl 2026 auction

A Like-For-Like Trade Between Gujarat Titans And Punjab Kings To Boost Both Teams Before IPL 2026 Auction

11:32 am
CX Staff Writer
Discarded Punjab Kings Overseas Star Matthew Short Makes Strong Bid For IPL 2026 Auction With Impressive Performances in MLC 2025

Discarded Punjab Kings Overseas Star Makes Strong Bid For IPL 2026 Auction With Impressive Performances in MLC 2025

He played six matches in the IPL 2023.
11:27 am
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.