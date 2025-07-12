CSK Star Ends Lean Run After IPL 2025, Scores Hundred In ENG U19 vs IND U19 1st Youth Test

India elected to bat first in the first game in Beckenham

Chennai Super Kings endured one of the worst Indian Premier League (IPL) campaigns in recent memory as they finished the 2025 season at the bottom of the table with just four wins from 14 matches.

It was blighted with constantly changing playing XIs, inconsistent batting and bowling combined with the captaincy change from Ruturaj Gaikwad back to MS Dhoni for a third stint.

On top of that they bagged a handful of unwanted records – losing at Chepauk to Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the first time after 17 years, lost four games in a row at Chepauk and suffered five losses in a row for the first time in history.

CSK’s Ayush Mhatre scores hundred in ENG U19 vs IND U19 Youth Test

Despite all these setbacks, there was a silver lining in the form of Mumbai youngster Ayush Mhatre who made an instant impact after coming in as Gaikwad’s replacement. The teenager was yet to make his senior T20 debut for Mumbai, but proved he was made for the biggest stage with a brilliant 32 off 15 balls against Mumbai Indians side that was in top gear.

He amassed a total of 207 runs from seven innings at an average of 34.28 and a stunning strike rate of 189.

ALSO READ:

He was then named captain of India’s Under 19 side that was set to play a multi-format series against England Under 19 team in parallel with the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Even though the young Indian team sealed the Youth ODI series 3-1 with Vaibha Suryavanshi and Kanishk Chouhan shining with their performances, Mhatre was able to register scores of 1, 21, 0, 5, 1.

Ayush Mhatre back to form after lean run

However, he put the lean run after IPL 2025 behind him with a brilliant century in the first Youth Test in Beckeham on the first day.

Opening the innings with Suryavanshi, after winning the toss Mhatre lost his partner after adding just 17 runs.

However, he added 173 runs for the third wicket with Vihaan Malhotra as India got 200-plus score in quick time.

Mhatre’s knock was studded with 14 boundaries and two sixes. Mhatre broke the record set by Yashasvi Jaiswal by becoming the youngest player to score 150-plus score in List-A cricket in Vijay Hazare Trophy.

