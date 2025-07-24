CSK Star Could Be An Ideal Fit At KKR In IPL 2026

He scored 156 runs at an average of 31.20 in IPL 2025.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) recorded their worst performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history. The franchise finished last in the points table for the first time in its 18-year journey in the tournament. Their struggles were not restricted to a single department; CSK struggled in all three areas- batting, bowling, and fielding. However, the most glaring issue was the lack of intent shown by their batters. The five-time champions scored runs at a strike rate of 139.04 in the entire season, the slowest among all teams. Chennai also registered the second-lowest number of fours (199) and sixes (102) after Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2025.

The underwhelming campaign led to some changes in the last few games. CSK, a team known for reviving the careers of senior cricketers, handed debuts to youngsters like Ayush Mhatre, Urvil Patel and Dewald Brevis. Stand-in captain MS Dhoni also hinted at potential changes in the IPL 2026 mini-auction. Hence, CSK are expected to part ways with senior players, including Devon Conway. While Conway’s CSK stint may be closing, a new chapter awaits at KKR, where his wicket-keeping and stylish batting may fill a crucial vacuum.

Why Devon Conway Makes Sense for KKR

The Knight Riders have failed to replace former captain Dinesh Karthik. They have tried Sam Billings, KS Bharat, Quinton de Kock, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz, but none have made a lasting impact. Kolkata had the second-worst strike rate after CSK and recorded the fewest boundaries among all teams. De Kock registered the lowest strike rate (129.91) among the KKR’s top six batters. The southpaw batter accumulated just 152 runs in eight innings, with the highest score of 97. On the other hand, Gurbaz featured in five matches and managed 74 runs, averaging 18.50.

That’s where the New Zealand batter could fit in perfectly. Conway can open the innings alongside Sunil Narine and don the gloves. Additionally, he is also a gun fielder. The southpaw batter plays spin exceptionally well and possesses the ability to shift gears when required. Though the 34-year-old had a modest IPL season, amassing 156 runs in six appearances, averaging 31.20 and striking at 131.09, his vast experience across different conditions and franchise leagues adds value to any top order.

Eden Gardens has historically assisted the spinners. With world-class spinners like Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy already in the squad, KKR might offer spin-friendly pitches in the upcoming edition again. Notably, Conway already has a fifty to his name at Eden Gardens in just two outings, a promising sign for a potential move to Kolkata.

