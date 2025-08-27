CSK Star Fires 23-Ball 47 Not Out In The Hundred 2025, Keeps IPL 2026 Retention Hopes Alive

He was bought for INR 4 crore in IPL 2025 auction.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had an awful campaign in IPL 2025, and one of the major reasons was the form of their overseas batters. Rachin Ravindra had ample opportunities but could not do much. With IPL 2026 auction coming up in few months, he has kept his retention hopes alive with a brilliant show in The Hundred 2025 on Tuesday.

Rachin played a quickfire knock as his side Manchester Originals clinched a comfortable win over Northern Superchargers by seven wickets. It didn’t help them reach the playoffs but they managed to end the season on a positive note. In a season marred with several out-of-form players, this was only the third win in eight games for the Originals.

Rachin Ravindra stars in The Hundred 2025

The New Zealand sensation hasn’t had a particularly great time in The Hundred 2025 but finished it on high. Chasing 140, Manchester Originals were 31 for 2 in 31 balls with both openers back in the shed. Rachin Ravindra and Jos Buttler then added a 99-run stand for the third wicket.

Buttler was the wrecker-in-chief with 70 off 37 but Rachin played a superb supporting hand. He smashed 47 not out in 23 deliveries, laced with five fours and two maximums.

Earlier in the tournament, the 25-year-old all-rounder struck 31 off 14 and picked up 2 for 13 against the same opponents.

Will CSK retain Rachin Ravindra ahead of IPL 2026 auction?

Rachin is amongst the most exciting young talents in world cricket with potential to be an all-format superstar. CSK have rated him high, even preferring him over Devon Conway as an opener in the previous edition. However, he could score only 191 runs from eight innings at an average of 27 and strike rate of 128.

His recent form has been encouraging. The left-hand batter has amassed 301 runs in the last nine T20 matches at an average of 38 while striking at 172. He has smashed two half-centuries in this period.

CSK had acquired Rachin in the IPL 2025 auction for INR 4 crore using a Right-To-Match card. Despite his poor season, they are expected to retain him. His recent form, high potential, and low price goes in his favour as far as the IPL 2026 retention is concerned.

Rachin has batted in the middle order recently, showing that he can be flexible with his batting position. With CSK having several top order options, this could help Rachin get into the playing XI. His left-arm spin is an added bonus and he offers a great all-round value.