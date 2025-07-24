He Had a Forgettable IPL 2025, but CSK Star Is Making a Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention

He scored 63 runs off 39 balls.

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra made headlines with a stunning fifty in his side’s game against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday. New Zealand are scheduled to square off against South Africa in the title clash on Saturday.

All matches (45) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SAM 188/2 MAL 190/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 141/10 HKG 193/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA – BHN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN – ML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 ROM – AUST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – ROM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Hungary ECN Budapest Cup T20I, 2025 HUN – LUX – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC 153/4 MAR 152/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH 134/6 HDN 137/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN 148/4 JIHCC 149/3 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 RPH 193/2 MAR 123/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 JIHCC 6/0 RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – HDN – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – ALZ – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 HDN – RPH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län European Cricket Series Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 MAR – HDN – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC 203/4 91YC 49/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W 177/5 EWW-W 37/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W 99/9 BOT-W 64/9 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MZW-W 98/6 LSN-W 100/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 SLO-W 101/4 MWW-W 100/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – TCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 STCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 FEK – RLC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 KRMPS – ALECC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 FRC – UTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 JBK – MKP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 KLG – MXC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Johor Bahru Malaysia T10 Bash, 2025 SWCL – MBMS – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN 65/7 PAK 178/7 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – UGA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 NIG – NBA – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK 153/5 YAR 152/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 RWT – MMS 189/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – TBC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS 124/7 SGT 121/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BDS 212/5 BAD 203/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 MAK – ASS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD – SGT – Fixtures Standings Result – oneday – United Kingdom Women’s One Day Cup, 2025 DUR-W 257/10 LAN-W 168/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 EDC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Northern Ireland World Championship of Legends, 2025 PNC – SAC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM 130/10 NZ 190/6 Fixtures Standings

Rachin Ravindra Raises IPL 2026 Retention Hopes

Ravindra had a forgettable season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, his decent outing in the Major League Cricket (MLC) awarded him a national comeback. On a tough wicket, which was on a slower side, New Zealand lost an early wicket of Tim Robinson (9). Ravindra walked into the middle at No. 3 and continued his staggering form in the tri-series, also featuring South Africa. He didn’t waste much before taking charge, racing to his third T20I fifty in 32 balls. Ravindra smashed a quick-fire 63-run knock off just 39 balls with seven fours and two sixes, striking at 161.53 before getting caught by Sikandar Raza.

Both were looking in complete control until Zimbabwe picked up wickets in a cluster. Zimbabwe bowlers took four wickets within a gap of 26 runs, bringing down the scoring rate. but Michael Bracewell’s brisk 16-ball 26 ensured a commanding finish for the visitors.

ALSO READ:

Rachin Ravindra’s IPL 2025 season with Chennai Super Kings

The left-hand batter played only eight games in IPL 2025 and managed 191 runs, including a fifty, averaging 27.28. But the more concerning issue was his strike rate, which lingered around 128.18. However, it wasn’t just him who batted at a modest strike rate, something which the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) struggled with for the entire season. The franchise recorded the worst strike rate by the team (138.29) in the entire season, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) being the second best with 143.20.

Post-IPL 2025, the 25-year-old represented Washington Freedom in the Major League Cricket (MLC). He scored 263 runs while striking at an impressive 171.89. His 70-run knock came in the semi-final against MI New York, but wasn’t enough to take his side to the title clash.

Rachin Ravindra had enjoyed a huge success in his debut season for the franchise in 2024. In 10 matches, the left-hand batter amassed 222 runs while striking at 160.86, including a fifty. While CSK haven’t utilised his spin bowling to an extent yet, the Kiwi batter might be a great retention considering what the Chepauk pitches have on offer. His ability to take on both spin and pace equally and chip in with a couple of overs makes him a valuable asset.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.