He Had a Forgettable IPL 2025, but CSK Star Is Making a Strong Case for IPL 2026 Retention

He scored 63 runs off 39 balls.
New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra made headlines with a stunning fifty in his side’s game against Zimbabwe in Harare on Thursday. New Zealand are scheduled to square off against South Africa in the title clash on Saturday.
188/2
190/4
141/10
193/4
Hong Kong beat Singapore by 52 runs
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
153/4
152/3
Jinnah CC Stockholm beat Marsta by 6 wickets
134/6
137/5
Huddinge beat Rising Phoenix by 5 wickets
148/4
149/3
Jinnah CC Won by 7 wickets
193/2
123/7
Rising Phoenix beat Marsta CC by 70 runs
6/0
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
203/4
49/10
Bud Cricket Club beat 91 Yards Club by 154 runs
177/5
37/10
Cameroon Women beat Eswatini Women by 140 runs
99/9
64/9
Rwanda Women beat Botswana Women by 35 runs
98/6
100/8
101/4
100/6
Sierra Leone Women beat Malawi Women by 6 wickets
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
–
65/7
178/7
–
–
–
–
153/5
152/10
Villianur Mohit Kings beat Yanam Royals by 5 wickets
–
189/3
–
–
124/7
121/10
Amo Sharks beat Speen Ghar Tigers by 3 wickets
212/5
203/8
Boost Defenders beat Band-e-Amir Dragons by 9 runs
–
–
–
–
257/10
168/10
Durham Women beat Lancashire Women by 89 runs
–
–
–
–
130/10
190/6
New Zealand beat Zimbabwe by 60 runs
Ravindra had a forgettable season with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. However, his decent outing in the Major League Cricket (MLC) awarded him a national comeback. On a tough wicket, which was on a slower side, New Zealand lost an early wicket of Tim Robinson (9). Ravindra walked into the middle at No. 3 and continued his staggering form in the tri-series, also featuring South Africa. He didn’t waste much before taking charge, racing to his third T20I fifty in 32 balls. Ravindra smashed a quick-fire 63-run knock off just 39 balls with seven fours and two sixes, striking at 161.53 before getting caught by Sikandar Raza.
Both were looking in complete control until Zimbabwe picked up wickets in a cluster. Zimbabwe bowlers took four wickets within a gap of 26 runs, bringing down the scoring rate. but Michael Bracewell’s brisk 16-ball 26 ensured a commanding finish for the visitors.
ALSO READ:
The left-hand batter played only eight games in IPL 2025 and managed 191 runs, including a fifty, averaging 27.28. But the more concerning issue was his strike rate, which lingered around 128.18. However, it wasn’t just him who batted at a modest strike rate, something which the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) struggled with for the entire season. The franchise recorded the worst strike rate by the team (138.29) in the entire season, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) being the second best with 143.20.
Post-IPL 2025, the 25-year-old represented Washington Freedom in the Major League Cricket (MLC). He scored 263 runs while striking at an impressive 171.89. His 70-run knock came in the semi-final against MI New York, but wasn’t enough to take his side to the title clash.
Rachin Ravindra had enjoyed a huge success in his debut season for the franchise in 2024. In 10 matches, the left-hand batter amassed 222 runs while striking at 160.86, including a fifty. While CSK haven’t utilised his spin bowling to an extent yet, the Kiwi batter might be a great retention considering what the Chepauk pitches have on offer. His ability to take on both spin and pace equally and chip in with a couple of overs makes him a valuable asset.
For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.
Malaysia beat Samoa by 6 wickets