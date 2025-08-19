CSK Star Finds Consistency With Another All-Round Show, but IPL 2026 Retention Remains Uncertain

He has consistently been a strong player in this competition.
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran came up with another all-round show during The Hundred 2025 fixture between Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles in Southampton. He has consistently been a strong player in this competition and, once again, played an instrumental role in his team’s victory.
Match Called off
136/9
Bowling first, Curran snared three wickets while conceding only 21 runs in 18 deliveries at a runs-per-ball ratio of 1.17. He dismissed big batters like Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Thompson, and Jofra Archer to restrict the Southern Brave to a mere 133 when they could have scored a lot more in the first innings.
Later, during the chase, Curran came on the strike when Oval Invincibles lost two quick wickets inside 17 balls and formed a prudent partnership with Jordan Cox for the third wicket. He scored an unbeaten 50 in just 32 deliveries, comprising four boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 156.25.
His knock ensured that the Invincibles, who were in early trouble in the chase, quickly came on the track and reached the target in just 89 balls. For his all-round performance, Curran won his sixth Player of the Match award, the most by a player in the competition.
Chennai Super Kings bought Sam Curran for INR 2.40 crores in the IPL 2025 auction with high hopes, but he was mediocre throughout the competition and failed to churn out consistent performances. He scored 114 runs at an average of 22.80 and a strike rate of 135.71 in five innings, including a fifty, in IPL 2025.
Further, the all-rounder snared only a solitary wicket at 133 runs apiece and conceded 11.08 runs per over in five outings with the ball. Hence, his chances of being retained are minimal, given that he has never been a consistent performer in this league and takes up an overseas slot.
CSK will look to rebuild and replace several overseas players with better options, and one of their likely targets might be Cameron Green. However, he will be expensive, so CSK must release a few non-performers to accommodate him in the squad.
Curran has always performed well in other T20 leagues, but his IPL record doesn’t inspire enough confidence. His consistent performances can tempt CSK to retain him, but the franchise should understand that they might not require him at this stage, especially since a few better options will be available.