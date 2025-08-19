CSK Star Finds Consistency With Another All-Round Show, but IPL 2026 Retention Remains Uncertain

He has consistently been a strong player in this competition.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran came up with another all-round show during The Hundred 2025 fixture between Southern Brave and Oval Invincibles in Southampton. He has consistently been a strong player in this competition and, once again, played an instrumental role in his team’s victory.

All matches (55) Andhra Premier League, 2025 Caribbean Premier League, 2025 Delhi Premier League , 2025 Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 Oman D20 League, 2025 South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 Top End T20 Series, 2025 Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 KNK – BVB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Visakhapatnam Andhra Premier League, 2025 AMR – VSS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Basseterre Caribbean Premier League, 2025 SKA – SLK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Saint George Caribbean Premier League, 2025 ABF – TKR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 EDR – PD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Premier League , 2025 ODW – NDS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 SDSW – EDRW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Central Delhi Delhi Women’s Premier League, 2025 NDSW – CDQW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KHTC – MRSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – KSV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 MTV – MRSC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 KSV – KHTC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 THCC – MTV – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – SCE – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 HTBC – VFB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 SCE – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 VFB – BRCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kiel ECS Germany, Kiel T10, 2025 BRCC – SGFD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 MID – KENT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LAN – DURH – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Leicester England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 LEI – DER – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 HAM – NOT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northampton England Domestic One-Day Cup, 2025 ESS – GLAM – Fixtures Standings Canceled – oneday – Dhaka India tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – IND – Fixtures Upcoming – oneday – Eglinton Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 MUR – NWW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Northern Ireland Ireland Inter-Provincial Limited Over Cup, 2025 LLG – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 KZK – NCMI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 SBSCC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 PCR – GUJCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Kuwait City KCC T10 Summer League, 2025 RTZ – KUMS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – SML – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 MGD – HBT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 GBM – MYW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Mysuru Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20, 2025 HBT – BNB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 ROS – RNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Oman Oman D20 League, 2025 MUT – YSG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Westcourt South Africa tour of Australia, 2025 AUS – SA – Fixtures Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 TRR – MAO – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 WEF – SOB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Mens Competition 2025 LOS – NOS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 TRW-W – MOW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – United Kingdom The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 WFW-W – SBW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – 100-ball – London The Hundred Women’s Competition, 2025 LSW-W – NOS-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 AS-A – PSA 136/9 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – PS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP – HHA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NTS – BANA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 CHK – ACOM – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 MS-A – PSA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 NEP – MR-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Marrara Top End T20 Series, 2025 PS – AS-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 KASS – KARS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 MEMA – LUF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 NOSK – GOLS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lucknow Uttar Pradesh T20 League, 2025 LUF – KASS – Fixtures Standings

Bowling first, Curran snared three wickets while conceding only 21 runs in 18 deliveries at a runs-per-ball ratio of 1.17. He dismissed big batters like Hilton Cartwright, Jordan Thompson, and Jofra Archer to restrict the Southern Brave to a mere 133 when they could have scored a lot more in the first innings.

Later, during the chase, Curran came on the strike when Oval Invincibles lost two quick wickets inside 17 balls and formed a prudent partnership with Jordan Cox for the third wicket. He scored an unbeaten 50 in just 32 deliveries, comprising four boundaries and two maximums, at a strike rate of 156.25.

ALSO READ:

His knock ensured that the Invincibles, who were in early trouble in the chase, quickly came on the track and reached the target in just 89 balls. For his all-round performance, Curran won his sixth Player of the Match award, the most by a player in the competition.

Invincibles Cruise Home 🏏



Cox & Curran stitched a 101-run stand off 64 balls to guide Invincibles to a commanding 7-wicket win ⚡ #TheHundred pic.twitter.com/pt5dlB75TX — FanCode (@FanCode) August 18, 2025

Should CSK retain Sam Curran before the IPL 2026 auction?

Chennai Super Kings bought Sam Curran for INR 2.40 crores in the IPL 2025 auction with high hopes, but he was mediocre throughout the competition and failed to churn out consistent performances. He scored 114 runs at an average of 22.80 and a strike rate of 135.71 in five innings, including a fifty, in IPL 2025.

Further, the all-rounder snared only a solitary wicket at 133 runs apiece and conceded 11.08 runs per over in five outings with the ball. Hence, his chances of being retained are minimal, given that he has never been a consistent performer in this league and takes up an overseas slot.

CSK will look to rebuild and replace several overseas players with better options, and one of their likely targets might be Cameron Green. However, he will be expensive, so CSK must release a few non-performers to accommodate him in the squad.

Curran has always performed well in other T20 leagues, but his IPL record doesn’t inspire enough confidence. His consistent performances can tempt CSK to retain him, but the franchise should understand that they might not require him at this stage, especially since a few better options will be available.