CSK Star Plucks Catch Out Of Thin Air, Takes 4-Fer In Brilliant Showing in T20 Blast [WATCH]

Surrey won the match by seven runs.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran has grabbed a stunning return catch of Sussex all-rounder James Coles. Previously, the Surrey captain also contributed to the team’s total with a 14-run cameo before bagging a brilliant four-wicket haul in the same match of the ongoing T20 Blast 2025.

Watch the video here:

Surrey vs Sussex

After electing to bat first, an astonishing 58-ball hundred from Will Jacks at a blistering strike rate of 169.49 powered Surrey to put a huge 204/5 on the scoreboard. Ryan Patel, Jason Roy and Tom Curran also played some crucial knocks with 30(17), 35(26) and 17(6), respectively.

While chasing the total, Sussex opener Daniel Hughes provided a fiery start with his 75 runs off 43 balls at a strike rate of 174.41. Coles also put up a fight with his blazing 18-ball 39, alongside Tom Clark (41 off 30). But the team just fell short by seven runs to win the match and secure the remaining quarter-final place from the South Group.

However, a smashing knock from Jacks and an all-round show from the skipper led Surrey to their 11th win out of 14 T20 Blast fixtures so far. They are currently at the top of the table with a NRR advantage of +1.249. Surrey will next take on Northamptonshire in the first quarter-final of the T20 Blast 2025 on September 5.

CSK Retention Chances of Sam Curran Ahead of IPL 2026

The 27-year-old led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise in a few matches of the IPL 2024 in their usual captain Shikhar Dhawan’s absence. He also scored 270 runs and scalped 16 wickets in 13 matches in that edition. However, following his release from the PBKS squad, CSK acquired the English all-rounder for INR 2.40 crore ahead of the IPL 2025. Sam proved to be a valuable addition to the Men in Yellow squad, especially after the entire batting lineup misfired throughout the latest season of the cash-rich league.

He was one of the few positives for CSK after a dismal season, which saw them finish the league stage at the bottom place. Though he was a late inclusion in their playing XI, the southpaw put up 114 runs and also scalped a wicket in the five matches that he played. If the player manages to maintain consistency in his performance, then CSK may retain him before heading into the IPL 2026 auction.

