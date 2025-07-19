News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
CSK Star Sam Curran Plucks Catch Out Of Thin Air, Takes 4-Fer In Brilliant Showing in T20 Blast [WATCH]
indian-premier-league-ipl

CSK Star Plucks Catch Out Of Thin Air, Takes 4-Fer In Brilliant Showing in T20 Blast [WATCH]

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 19, 2025
2 min read

Surrey won the match by seven runs.

CSK Star Sam Curran Plucks Catch Out Of Thin Air, Takes 4-Fer In Brilliant Showing in T20 Blast [WATCH]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Sam Curran has grabbed a stunning return catch of Sussex all-rounder James Coles. Previously, the Surrey captain also contributed to the team’s total with a 14-run cameo before bagging a brilliant four-wicket haul in the same match of the ongoing T20 Blast 2025.

Watch the video here:

Live – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
Singapore SGP

105/9

Malaysia MAL

76/3

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Hong Kong HKG

Samoa SAM

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 06:30 AM IST
Singapore SGP

Hong Kong HKG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Singapore
Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 11:30 AM IST
Samoa SAM

Malaysia MAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kingston
Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 05:30 AM IST
West Indies WI

Australia AUS

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Malawi ML

Rwanda RWA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 12:45 PM IST
Bahrain BHN

Malawi ML

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Rwanda
Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
Rwanda RWA

Bahrain BHN

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

Western Warriors Women WWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
Western Warriors Women WWW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

Western Warriors Women WWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Western Warriors Women WWW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

Western Warriors Women WWW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 04:45 PM IST
DJK Munich Women DMW

Baden Wurttemberg United Women BWUW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Germany
ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 06:45 PM IST
Western Warriors Women WWW

DJK Munich Women DMW

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

City Cricket Club CCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
Bud Cricket Club BCC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 09:30 AM IST
Gauhati Town Club GTC

Navarang Club NVR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan
GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 01:30 PM IST
91 Yards Club 91YC

Nabajyoti Club NAJC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Rwanda Women RWA-W

Lesotho Women LSN-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Botswana Women BOT-W

Eswatini Women EWW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Malawi Women MWW-W

Cameroon Women CW-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone
ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 05:20 PM IST
Mozambique Women MZW-W

Sierra Leone Women SLO-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – London
India Women tour of England, ODI, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Stack CC STCC

Tally Rangers TCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Summer League, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Al mulla Exchange ALECC

Fakhr-E-Kashmir FEK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 06:30 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Caribbean Tigers CAT

Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 03:00 AM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Florida Lions FLI

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Grand Cayman Falcons GCF

Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Vegas Vikings VEV

Caribbean Tigers CAT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 12:45 AM IST
Cayman Bay Stingrays CBS

Miami Blaze MIB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands
Max60 Season 2, 2025
21 Jul 2025, 02:45 AM IST
Florida Lions FLI

Boca Raton Trailblazers BRT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dhaka
Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 05:30 PM IST
Bangladesh BAN

Pakistan PAK

Fixtures
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Nigeria NIG

Namibia A NBA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe
Pearl of Africa T20, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 04:00 PM IST
United Arab Emirates UAE

Uganda UGA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Yanam Royals YAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Ossudu Accord Warriors OAW

Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 02:00 PM IST
Villianur Mohit Kings VMK

Ruby White Town Legends RWT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry
Pondicherry Premier League, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Mahe Megalo Strikers MMS

Karaikal Kniights KAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Amo Sharks ASS

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Band-e-Amir Dragons BAD

Mis Ainak Knights MAK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kabul
Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Speen Ghar Tigers SGT

Boost Defenders BDS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – Marrara
Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Australia A AUS A

Sri Lanka A SL-A

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 05:00 PM IST
West Indies Champions WIC

South Africa Champions SAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
19 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
England Champions EDC

Australia Champions AAC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Birmingham
World Championship of Legends, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 09:00 PM IST
India Champions IAC

Pakistan Champions PNC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Harare
Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 04:30 PM IST
Zimbabwe ZIM

South Africa SA

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin
Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025
20 Jul 2025, 08:30 PM IST
Ireland Women IRE-W

Zimbabwe Women ZIM-W

Fixtures

Surrey vs Sussex

After electing to bat first, an astonishing 58-ball hundred from Will Jacks at a blistering strike rate of 169.49 powered Surrey to put a huge 204/5 on the scoreboard. Ryan Patel, Jason Roy and Tom Curran also played some crucial knocks with 30(17), 35(26) and 17(6), respectively.

While chasing the total, Sussex opener Daniel Hughes provided a fiery start with his 75 runs off 43 balls at a strike rate of 174.41. Coles also put up a fight with his blazing 18-ball 39, alongside Tom Clark (41 off 30). But the team just fell short by seven runs to win the match and secure the remaining quarter-final place from the South Group.

However, a smashing knock from Jacks and an all-round show from the skipper led Surrey to their 11th win out of 14 T20 Blast fixtures so far. They are currently at the top of the table with a NRR advantage of +1.249. Surrey will next take on Northamptonshire in the first quarter-final of the T20 Blast 2025 on September 5.

ALSO READ:

CSK Retention Chances of Sam Curran Ahead of IPL 2026

The 27-year-old led the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise in a few matches of the IPL 2024 in their usual captain Shikhar Dhawan’s absence. He also scored 270 runs and scalped 16 wickets in 13 matches in that edition. However, following his release from the PBKS squad, CSK acquired the English all-rounder for INR 2.40 crore ahead of the IPL 2025. Sam proved to be a valuable addition to the Men in Yellow squad, especially after the entire batting lineup misfired throughout the latest season of the cash-rich league.

He was one of the few positives for CSK after a dismal season, which saw them finish the league stage at the bottom place. Though he was a late inclusion in their playing XI, the southpaw put up 114 runs and also scalped a wicket in the five matches that he played. If the player manages to maintain consistency in his performance, then CSK may retain him before heading into the IPL 2026 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Chennai Super Kings
CSK
Sam Curran
Surrey
T20 Blast 2025
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

Related posts

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Will Jacks put on an all-round show in the latest T20 Blast 2025 fixture.

₹5.25 Crore IPL 2026 Retention Inevitable for Mumbai Indians As Star Player Continues Delivering on Promise

He contributed immensely with both bat and ball.
10:53 am
Darpan Jain
3 Teams That Could Target Akash Deep At IPL 2026 Auction if LSG Release Him

3 Teams That Could Target Akash Deep At IPL 2026 Auction if LSG Release Him

He scalped only three wickets in six matches in the IPL 2025.
9:35 am
Sreejita Sen
Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad has pulled out of the County Championship 2025 due to personal reasons.

Future of CSK Aborts County Plans Due to Personal Reasons

He was supposed to debut for Yorkshire on Tuesday at Scarborough.
9:38 am
Darpan Jain
Mohammad Hafeez IPL 2008 Kolkata Knight Riders KKR World Championship of Legends Pakistan Champions

He Was With KKR in 2008 And Then Excluded…But Is Still Sizzling At 44 Years in WCL 2025

He had played eight matches for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2008.
12:34 am
Vishnu PN
Reigning Champion RCB Eyeing Maharashtra and Rajasthan Youngsters Sahil Parakh and Kartik Sharma Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Reigning Champion RCB Eyeing Maharashtra and Rajasthan Youngsters Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

RCB might acquire these young batters in the upcoming IPL 2026 auction.
9:41 pm
Sreejita Sen
csk-batter-devon-conway-makes-case-for-ipl-2026-retention-with-unbeaten-half-century-in-zim-vs-nz-t20i-tri-series-match

CSK Batter Makes Case for IPL 2026 Retention With Unbeaten Half-Century in ZIM vs NZ T20I Tri-Series Match

He played just six matches for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2025.
8:44 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.