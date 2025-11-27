3 Players CSK Can Target To Replace Matheesha Pathirana At IPL 2026 Auction

They have a remaining purse of INR 43.4 crore.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made quite a few massive moves ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Before the retention deadline, they traded in Sanju Samson and let go of Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. The CSK released players 2026 also included Matheesha Pathirana, who was a key member of the side for three years.

Pathirana was in the CSK retention list ahead of the 2025 mega auction, spending INR 13 crore on him. But the Sri Lankan had a disappointing campaign and hasn’t been able to turn his form around. He was their premier pacer, and it is unlikely that they will get him back in the auction for a lower price.

Here we take a look at three players Chennai Super Kings can target to fill the void of Matheesha Pathirana at the IPL 2026 auction.

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous edition. But he could play only two games due to injury and form issues. In those two games, he picked only one wicket and conceded runs at nearly 12. That meant KKR did not retain him. But now with Pathirana out, CSK need an overseas fast bowler.

Anrich Nortje could be among the CSK target players at IPL 2026 auction. The Proteas star made his return from injury recently and looked in great rhythm. He has taken 11 wickets from eight games in the CSA T20 Challenge at an economy of 7.47. Nortje could be a good fit at CSK.

Matt Henry

Another top overseas pacer Chennai Super Kings could go after is Matt Henry. The New Zealand seamer has been in incredible form across formats and in different conditions. Henry has developed into a reliable bowler in the shorter format, and will be amongst CSK target players at the mini auction.

Matt Henry has been excellent in T20 cricket this year. He has taken 45 wickets from 28 innings in the format this year at an economy of 7.33. He is a quality operator of the new ball but has improved in the other phases as well.

ALSO READ:

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee was part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the previous season but found himself in the GT released players 2026 list. The South African speedster was bought by the franchise for INR 2.40 crore. He played only four games in the season and managed two wickets at an expensive rate of 10.91.

But given the scarcity of top pacers in the market, Coetzee could still be one of the better options. He has played in CSK’s sister franchise in SA20, Joburg Super Kings. That connection makes Coetzee one of the CSK target players in the IPL 2026 auction.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.