CSK Target Siddharth Joon Explodes in DPL 2026, Set for IPL 2027 Auction Bid

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) target Siddharth Joon, after his impressive performance in the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 while representing Central Delhi Kings, could be one of the young domestic players to attract a bid in the IPL 2027 auction.

Siddharth Joon impresses with explosive batting in DPL 2026

In the DPL 2026 so far, the wicketkeeper batter has scored 267 runs at an average of 33.38 and a blistering strike rate of 211.90. He has scored two half centuries this season and has been an important player for his team. The youngster has helped Central Delhi Kings to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs.

There are not many batters who hit more sixes than fours in a tournament, but he is one of them. He has scored 45 boundaries so far, including 18 fours and 27 sixes. Amongst the players who have hit the most sixes in the tournament, he is in third position. He is also third in terms of the best batting strike rate.

Siddharth Joon has already attended CSK trials

Before the previous season, he also gave trials for Chennai Super Kings and has been on the franchise’s radar. Sakib Hussain was also present at the same trials, but they did not pick him. Sunrisers Hyderabad later bought him, and we all know how good he turned out to be for them. Surely, the five time champions will not want to make the same mistake with Siddharth Joon, as he has shown a lot of potential.

CSK have also been investing heavily in young players in recent times, with Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma being examples from the previous season.

Siddharth Joon could spark bidding interest from CSK and other teams in IPL 2027 auction

Siddharth Joon first came into the spotlight when he scored 150 runs in seven matches during DPL 2025 at a strike rate of 182.92.

He could create the same impact as Priyansh Arya, who was also scouted from the DPL and has now become one of the most explosive hitters in the IPL.

For Siddharth, the competition will be tough as Chennai Super Kings already have players like Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel in the wicketkeeper batter department. However, with Ayush Mhatre getting injured in the middle of the IPL 2026 season, they did had problems to solve in the opening department. They did not have an opening batter who could score quickly like Mhatre and that’s where a player like Siddharth could have played a big role.

If he gets picked at the IPL 2027 Auction, he could also be a good backup batter for them for the upcoming season.

Siddharth is likely to attract interest from other teams as well, as several franchises could look to target him in the IPL 2027 auction.

With Ajinkya Rahane retired from the tournament, KKR will have to look for a fierce batter at the top of the order to complement Finn Allen, and Siddharth Joon could be among the options. Also, with Rishabh Pant traded to Delhi Capitals by Lucknow Super Giants, LSG will be looking for a wicketkeeper batter as well. A player like Siddharth could be a good option for them.

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